Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pence called Ukraine president to praise fight against ‘corruption’ days after US sent $250M aid package

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence spoke to the Ukrainian president less than a week after the White House finally agreed to release military assistance.

The White House had been delaying the $250 million aid package to Ukraine, and a newly revealed summary of a call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky seems to confirm Democratic suspicions that the resistance was being used as leverage by President Donald Trump to pressure the country to investigate Joe Biden’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence spoke to Zelensky over the phone on Sept. 18, six days after the aid package was released under bipartisan pressure, and a little more than two weeks after he and then-national security adviser John Bolton met with the Ukrainian president during a visit to Poland.

“The Vice President spoke by phone today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to follow up on their productive September 1 meeting in Warsaw and discussed President Trump’s upcoming meeting with President Zelenskyy next week at the UN General Assembly in New York,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“The Vice President reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the readout adds. “The Vice President commended President Zelenskyy’s administration for its bold action to tackle corruption through legislative reforms, and offered full U.S. support for those efforts.”

According to a readout of the president’s July 25 call, Trump repeatedly asks Zelensky in the July 25 to investigate “corruption” involving the former vice president and his son Hunter Biden, after the president points out how much the U.S. helps Ukraine and then asks the foreign leader for a favor.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Dems ‘erupted in laughter’ watching footage of Rudy Giuliani’s recent news appearances: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's recent disastrous media appearances have drawn laughs from lots of people -- including Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Over the past week, Giuliani has made a string of calamitous appearances on cable news programs in which he has admitted to pressuring Ukraine's government to help dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, spouted bizarre conspiracy theories involving George Soros, and at one point even repeatedly yelled, "Shut up!" at a Fox News guest who fact checked his statements.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris’ interrogation at Barr confirmation takes on new life after attorney general implicated in Ukraine scandal

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

A months-old exchange between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Attorney General William Barr has taken on new significance since the release of a call summary involving President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart. During that July 25 call, the president repeatedly asks Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, and tells the foreign leader he will have the U.S. attorney general and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani call to discuss developments in that probe. Giuliani revealed May 9 that he was planning a trip to Kiev to encourage the Ukrainian government to investigate the origins of Russia investigation and allegations of corruption against Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner. “We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do,” Giuliani told the New York Times. “There’s nothing illegal about it ... I’m going to give them reasons why they shouldn’t stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government.” Later that month, Trump authorized Barr to declassify any information or intelligence related to the origins of the Russia probe, and Harris -- also a Democratic presidential candidate -- pressed the attorney general on that topic in a May 1 hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee. "Has the president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?" Harris said. The attorney general paused and stumbled, before asking the senator to repeat her question. “I’m trying to grapple with the word ‘suggest,’” Barr finally replied. “I mean, there have been discussions of, of matters out there that, uh -- they have not asked me to open an investigation.” Harris afterward asked the Justice Department inspector general to investigate whether Barr had received or complied with any requests to investigate the president's perceived enemies. It's not clear whether Harris was concerned only with Barr's investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller and his probe, or whether she had information linking him to the Ukraine dealings involving Trump and Giuliani.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Republicans who still support Trump are beyond redemption’: conservative columnist

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the White House released a partial transcript of a conversation between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine, hoping to dissipate suspicions that the president had demanded dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for military aid. Democrats have launched an impeachment investigation over the allegations.

But the transcript only raised more questions. Even though Trump does not explicitly ask for dirt in exchange for cash, the transcript hardly exonerates him. Writing in the Daily Beast, columnist Matt Lewis outlines why the transcript doesn't prove Trump innocent of wrongdoing.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image