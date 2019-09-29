MSNBC panel blows up after Trump defender tries to drag Obama into discussion on president’s Ukraine blackmail
An MSNBC panel discussion on the Ukraine scandal engulfing President Donald Trump grew heated on Sunday morning as one of the president’s defenders attempted to “both sides” the issue and accuse former President Barack Obama of criminality.
Appearing with MSNBC host Frances Rivera, Bishop Garrison of the Rainey Center for Public Policy and Brian Darling, president of Liberty Government Affairs, faced off over the pending impeachment hearings of the president which stemmed from revelations that he tried to blackmail the president of Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I don’t want to get in the situation where we’re criminalizing politics on both sides,” Darling said in defense of the president. “Democrats are calling for the hammer to come down on President Trump.”
“Because he deserves it,” Garrison interjected.
“Because of this call, he released details of the call,” Darling soldiered on.
“That were terrible for him,” Garrison exclaimed. “He released details that make him look as though he conducted criminal activity, Brian.”
“What crime did he commit?” Darling parried.
“He literally said I need you to do me a favor,” Garrison shot back. “He literally said that.”
As Darling kept repeating, “What crime did he commit?” Garrison snapped back, “Brian, come on. He leveraged his position as president in order to get a political favor.”
“Which is inappropriate,” Darling replied, to which Garrison stated, “Which is illegal. Under election law it’s illegal.”
“President Obama committed election –,” Darling attempted, only to be cut off.
“No, this is not a both sides thing. Get out of here, Brian, with that,” Garrison exclaimed before the conversation turned to each of them talking over each other.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump rages at ‘unlawful impeachment’ and vows to come after lawmakers in ’50 Trump type Districts’
President Donald Trump kept up his steady drumbeat of retweeting posts from the RNC and fans of his presidency on Sunday morning, using a video produced by the Republican Party to call the pending impeachment proceedings "unlawful."
Linking to a video posted by GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, where she wrote, "This is just the beginning of an all-out fight to defend our democracy & our president," and targeted Democratic lawmakers in GOP districts, Trump added, "Will happen to all of those seeking unlawful impeachment in 50 Trump type Districts. We will win big!"
You can see the video below:
2020 Election
Ex-prosecutor laughs off Giuliani’s latest ‘ridiculous’ defense of Trump and advises him to lawyer up
Appearing on MSNBC early on Sunday morning, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laughed off Rudy Giuliani's latest defense of Donald Trump's attempt to blackmail Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, calling his reasoning "ridiculous" and warning the former New York City mayor he better consider pleading the 5th Amendment if he is called before Congress.
Referring to Giuliani's appearance on Fox News on Saturday night where the former New York mayor claimed the president had a constitutional duty to pursue claims of criminality in the case of Biden, Kirschner all but rolled his eyes.
2020 Election
Here’s how to beat racism and win elections
In June of last year, I reported on an amazing public messaging research project that showed the surprising effectiveness of a suite of “race-class narratives” — political messages that call out scapegoating by greedy, wealthy special interests, and that call on people to unify across racial lines for the common good. Results from focus groups as well as national and state-level polls showed that such narratives were much more effective countering right-wing messages than traditional progressive messages that stressed economic populism on the one hand or racial justice alone on the other.