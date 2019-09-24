MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough lays out damning case against president in terms simple enough for Trump fans to understand
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough busted President Donald Trump’s claims about Joe Biden’s dealings in Ukraine as exactly wrong.
The president has insisted that he asked Ukraine’s president to investigate the former vice president’s diplomatic efforts in the country as a possible case of corruption, but the “Morning Joe” host said Biden, not Trump, had been trying to root out a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor.
“The Trump administration is hoping that Americans sore ignorant that they actually believe the investigator was fired by Joe Biden because he was looking into a company that Biden’s son was attached to,” Scarborough said. “The reality, and if you can go into this a little bit, the reality is that the (International Monetary Fund) and other Western leaders wanted this investigator fired in part because — critical point here, critical point, everybody, wait for it Trump fans — because there was a concern he was not investigating that company and others aggressively enough.”
Scarborough said the facts already laid out in the past week’s reporting are damning enough, even before a transcript or whistleblower complaint are released showing what Trump actually said to his Ukrainian counterpart.
“He would never say on the phone call there was a quid pro quo,” Scarborough said, “but we have facts in front of us.”
“We have congress passing $391 million of support, military support for Ukraine, after they have attacked and Donald Trump has attacked Barack Obama for years for not sending that sort of defense weaponry to Ukraine,” he added, “and then Donald Trump decides in the middle of July suddenly to tell Mick Mulvaney, ‘Hey, kill that, we’re not going to send it over to them. If anybody asks, just say it’s interagency mumbo jumbo.'”
“Then suddenly he talks eight times to the president of Ukraine,” Scarborough concluded, “eight times saying, you need to work with my personal lawyer. They have a good conversation, he apparently gets reassurances and then what happens, the $391 million is released. I can tell you, not only in the court of law, but I would suggest among American citizens, that’s pretty strong evidence.”
UK Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was ‘unlawful’
Britain's Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament was "unlawful, void and of no effect".
The case marked a historic confrontation between the prime minister, the courts, and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities.
"The court is bound to conclude... that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful," Supreme Court head Brenda Hale said in the ruling.
Britain's highest court announced the decision after holding three days of hearings last week before 11 judges.
Trump addresses UN in shadow of Iran crisis, domestic scandal
US President Donald Trump will try selling his tough Iran policy in a speech to the UN on Tuesday, but the bid for international leadership will be overshadowed by growing political scandal at home.
"We'll be talking about Iran," Trump told reporters about his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.
Saying his administration had already put "a lot of pressure" on Tehran, he hinted at new measures in the US campaign to end Iran's nuclear technology programs and, more generally, to curb the country's power in the Middle East.
Bats starving to death in Australia drought
Large numbers of bats are being found severely emaciated or starved to death in Australia amid a prolonged drought that is crippling their food supply, according to wildlife carers and environment officials.
There has been a "rapid increase" in the number of stricken native flying foxes found in areas of Queensland and New South Wales over the past two weeks, rescue group Bats Queensland told AFP.
Volunteer wildlife carer Ashley Fraser said Tuesday that parts of the picturesque Gold Coast, a popular tourist destination, were currently "littered" with hundreds of dead bats.