MSNBC’s Morning Joe darkly warns why Rudy Giuliani’s ‘lies and gibberish’ are no laughing matter
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough laughed uproariously at Rudy Giuliani’s careening denials and admissions to possible crimes involving Ukraine, and then darkly noted that his bizarre “gibberish” was straight out of the authoritarian handbook.
“Morning Joe” panelists cracked up at President Donald Trump’s attorney angrily denying that he sought election help from Ukraine’s government, only to even more angrily justify his reasons for doing what he had just denied.
“When it is going south you put gibberish on the air not to confuse people,” said panelist Donny Deutsch, “all of a sudden it’s just this noise that’s not as distracting that makes you lightheaded.”
Scarborough said dictators throw out “gibberish” to confuse and disorient the public, so they can gather more power.
“I could read you books of past governments, from decades past, that actually used this type of nonsense where you throw gibberish out at the population over and over again, nonsense, lies, then you admit, then you wrap it around a couple more lies,” he said, “and by the end the supporters of said public figure are so numb to the truth they do not recognize it.”
“There’s a certain regime where you go back and read — I’m not going to say,” he added. “Usually you get these writings from 1938, 1939, it wasn’t the early ’30s.”
Scarborough said recent autocrats use the same tactics to destroy truth and accountability.
“You could say this about Erdogan, you could say that about what’s happening across the globe, you know, in Russia, you could talk about what’s happening in Hungary, the Philippines, this is what strongmen, this what autocrats do,” Scarborough said. “They keep lying and shooting out gibberish, they admit, they deny until people are so numb to the truth that it just doesn’t matter. Rudy’s just admitted something outrageous. We’re laughing and supporters are going to (say) there’s nothing wrong with that, when, of course, any other president would be impeached that afternoon.”
Breaking Banner
CNN lays out damning timeline of Trump and Giuliani’s calls to Ukraine seeking dirt on Biden
Following Rudy Giuliani's extraordinary appearance on CNN on Thursday night, where he may have admitted the commission of a crime, the hosts of CNN's "New Day" compiled a timeline linking the approximate date of Trump's phone call that was flagged by a whistleblower to subsequent events involving Ukraine.
According to the timeline, presented by hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Trump spoke with the president of Ukraine on July 25, with Giuliani meeting with him later that month.
What followed was the August 12 whistleblower complaint and then Trump blocking aide to Ukraine by the end of the month.
Breaking Banner
Is Trump a master of ‘3-D chess’? Expert says nope
Politics is often conceived as a type of game. To win, a person or group must amass more power than the other players in order to advance their own goals. Victory can be achieved through cooperation with the other players, domination over them or some combination of the two.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Alternatively, a person or group can decide not to participate in this current version of politics, while they seek to invent their own game with different rules.
‘Game changer’: Morning Joe panel nails Giuliani’s confessional outburst as evidence for Trump impeachment
Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" agreed President Donald Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president should be a "game changer" -- and was clearly "impeachable."
The July 25 call appears to have triggered a complaint from a whistleblower, after the president allegedly offered military and financial aid to Ukraine in exchange for pursuing an investigation into Joe Biden's son doing business there.
"It does feel like a moment in time," said MSNBC's Donny Deutsch. "We've sat on this set after so many Trump's snafus and this is it -- this is a game changer. If the Democrats can't smell this. I've been going all along, step away from impeachment because when it's a process thing, when it's campaign finance, this is the big one. If this is the case, this is the Super Bowl, and the Democrats need to pounce aggressively."