MSNBC’s Morning Joe fact-checks Trump’s ‘slimy’ lies about Biden: ‘He’s rigging the election!’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough threw cold water on President Donald Trump’s accusations against Joe Biden, as the Ukraine scandal continues to widen.
The “Morning Joe” host ripped the president for pressuring Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on Biden and then leaning on states to cancel Republican primaries to snuff out three challengers’ campaigns.
“You talk about an inside game, rigging the process, and we talked about how Donald Trump is rigging the process on the Republican side to make sure that as many states as possible cancel democratic elections for the primary,” Scarborough said. “I mean, he’s learning from Vladimir Putin the way you get 100 percent of the vote is you just cancel the elections, and that’s what Donald Trump is getting Republican operatives to do across the country.”
“So he’s rigging the election that way,” Scarborough added, “he’s using his power now to try to rig the election so a foreign power is pressured to actually try to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his family.”
The allegations Trump and his attorney have been trying to push have already been investigated, and no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son has turned up.
“To use the word that Rudy Giuliani used, and actions that most voters would consider to be very slimy,” Scarborough said, “especially since every investigation has shown that Joe Biden not only acted properly, but did what democracies across the West were asking him to do, and that is clean up Ukraine by getting rid of a corrupt investigator.”
‘Treason, pure and simple’: GOP challenger Bill Weld condemns Trump’s shady Ukraine dealings
One of President Donald Trump's Republican challengers condemned his shady Ukraine dealings in the strongest possible terms.
Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld appeared Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," along with GOP challengers Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford, to protest state Republican parties canceling primaries to throttle their campaigns against the president.
"Obviously, canceling primaries undermines democratic institutions and democratic elections, but that's far from the deepest dive crime that the president has committed here," Weld said. "He has now acknowledged that in a single phone call right after he suspended $250 million of military aid to Ukraine, he called up the president of Ukraine and pressed him eight times to investigate Joe Biden, who the president thinks is going to be running against him."
CNN
Republicans can only defend Trump’s lawlessness by engaging in ‘disturbing political gymnastics’: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on Monday told CNN's John Berman that he has been incredibly disturbed by the Republican Party's transformation into a personality cult surrounding President Donald Trump.
In the wake of new revelations about the president repeatedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Kildee said he was stunned to see so many Republicans either remaining silent or working to defend the president's actions.
"The framers of our Constitution anticipated the possibility of a rogue presidency," he said. "What they did not anticipate is that an entire political party... would wrap their arms around a president who so clearly is flaunting the law. It's so disturbing to see the political messaging gymnastics that some of these Republicans are doing to try to either divert attention away from this terrible moment or to somehow justify it as if, 'Well, it's really not that bad.'"
CNN
Trump must be removed if the Ukraine scandal is proven: CNN’s John Avlon
On Monday's edition of CNN's "New Day," fact checker John Avlon broke down the seriousness of the allegations against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal — and said that he must be removed as president if the facts are confirmed.
"Perspective is the thing we have least of in our politics," said Avlon. "Let’s put this latest Trump scandal in perspective before the weight of Washington normalization once again defines deviancy down. To investigate his political rival Joe Biden’s son — and keep in mind this was one day after the Mueller hearings on Capitol Hill — the very next day, President Trump is accused of being at it again. This time from the Oval Office potentially using taxpayer dollars as leverage."