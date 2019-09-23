MSNBC’s Morning Joe fact-checks Trump’s ‘slimy’ lies about Biden: ‘He’s rigging the election!’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough threw cold water on President Donald Trump’s accusations against Joe Biden, as the Ukraine scandal continues to widen.

The “Morning Joe” host ripped the president for pressuring Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on Biden and then leaning on states to cancel Republican primaries to snuff out three challengers’ campaigns.

“You talk about an inside game, rigging the process, and we talked about how Donald Trump is rigging the process on the Republican side to make sure that as many states as possible cancel democratic elections for the primary,” Scarborough said. “I mean, he’s learning from Vladimir Putin the way you get 100 percent of the vote is you just cancel the elections, and that’s what Donald Trump is getting Republican operatives to do across the country.”

“So he’s rigging the election that way,” Scarborough added, “he’s using his power now to try to rig the election so a foreign power is pressured to actually try to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his family.”

The allegations Trump and his attorney have been trying to push have already been investigated, and no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son has turned up.

“To use the word that Rudy Giuliani used, and actions that most voters would consider to be very slimy,” Scarborough said, “especially since every investigation has shown that Joe Biden not only acted properly, but did what democracies across the West were asking him to do, and that is clean up Ukraine by getting rid of a corrupt investigator.”