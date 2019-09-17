MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocks Sean Spicer for passing Trump’s ‘loyalty test’ — and flushing his reputation
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked Sean Spicer and others who allowed President Donald Trump to destroy their reputations.
The former White House press secretary pranced around in neon green ruffles on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” as part of a bid to rehabilitate his image after serving Trump, and the “Morning Joe” host ripped Spicer and other former officials who gave their loyalty in exchange for nothing.
“It’s really unbelievable,” Scarborough said. “This is what autocrats do. He’s not an autocrat, of course, he’s a would-be autocrat, if he lived in a country that was allowed to be one.”
“These are loyalty tests,” he added, “and despite the fact that Republicans have been sycophants and allowed this guy to breach constitutional norms, to breach political norms, to say the worst things about P.O.W. war heroes, to say the worst things about other American heroes, to attack everybody left and right, they’ve remained mute while he called the Fed chair enemy of the United States, enemy of the people, calls the press an enemy of the people. His Greenland debacle where he canceled a meeting with the NATO ally.”
Co-host Mika Brzezinski cut him off, saying they didn’t have enough time on the show to list all of Trump’s abuses.
“We don’t have enough time,” Scarborough concluded, “and yet the Republicans remain silent. But isn’t this the way autocrats behave? They’re loyalty tests, and then you never, ever, ever are sufficiently loyal enough, and you find yourself wearing green ruffles on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ a year later.”
“No, I’m serious,” he added. “I’m serious, go down the list of people who have done what Donald Trump has ordered them to do, they’re all out and they’re all lesser people because of the humiliation he put them through.”
Breaking Banner
‘The man who sold America’: Mitch McConnell’s mountain of political sins catalogued in devastating new profile
Mitch McConnell finally has the power he's longed for since he was a 22-year-old intern for Sen. John Sherman, but his ruthless march to become Senate majority leader has seen him abandon almost all of his stated principles -- and earned him a lot of enemies.
The Kentucky Republican has been unpopular in his home state for years, but this summer has seen his approval rating plunge to 18 percent after MSNBC's Joe Scarborough tarred and feathered him with the nickname "Moscow Mitch," and he's increasingly seen as "the man who sold America," reported Rolling Stone.
Breaking Banner
Sarah Sanders rages on Fox News that the ‘out-of-control’ media is ‘making stuff up’ about Trump
In her new gig as a Fox News contributor, former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained to host Sean Hannity that the "out-of-control" media makes "stuff up" about Donald Trump because they hate him for winning in 2016.
Sanders, who once told reporters that "countless" FBI agents had lost confidence in James Comey only to later tell investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller's office that she made it up, complained to the Fox host about the press being untrustworthy.
2020 Election
Inside the secret GOP plan to keep power in 2020 — and beyond
In 2020, we need to pay attention to state elections as well as elections for president and Congress. State elections could decide whether the Republican Party further corrupts American democracy.
As demographics change — and America becomes more diverse and more liberal — the GOP has responded by implementing policies that will take away power from the American people. Rather than changing with the times, they’ve got another plan: minority rule – by them.