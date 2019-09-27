Nancy Pelosi sets sights on ‘rogue’ William Barr in Ukraine scandal: ‘What he did broke the law’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Attorney General William Barr for going “rogue” and destroying his reputation to protect President Donald Trump.
A whistleblower complaint filed against the president by an intelligence official implicates the attorney general in scheme to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 campaign, and Pelosi accused Barr of participating in a coverup.
“He’s gone rogue,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
Host Joe Scarborough asked Pelosi to deliver a message to anyone in the White House who might be watching, and he asked her to specifically comment on the attorney general.
“Well, I think where they’re going is a coverup of the coverup,” Pelosi said. “That’s really sad for them, and to have a Justice Department go so rogue, well they have been for awhile, and now it just makes matters worse.”
She expressed sorrow that Barr had followed Trump down a corrupt path.
“He’s a person of great reputation,” Pelosi said. “I felt sorry for him, because here he is having to, I mean just I don’t know what, I think that what he did broke the law.”
Breaking Banner
Russia concerned about possible release of Trump-Putin transcripts
The Kremlin expressed concern that the White House might reveal records of conversations between President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The White House released a summary of a call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week showing the U.S. president asking the foreign leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden, and Russia is concerned about similar revelations involving Putin, reported the Associated Press.
Founders: Removal from office is not the only purpose of impeachment
As Congress moves toward a possible formal impeachment of President Donald Trump, they should consider words spoken at the Constitutional Convention, when the Founders explained that impeachment was intended to have many important purposes, not just removing a president from office.
A critical debate took place on July 20, 1787, which resulted in adding the impeachment clause to the U.S. Constitution. Benjamin Franklin, the oldest and probably wisest delegate at the Convention, said that when the president falls under suspicion, a “regular and peaceable inquiry” is needed.
Trump mixes up hyphens and apostrophes and attacks NYT reporter in crazed Twitter rage-gasm
President Donald Trump went on an extended rant against CNN and an individual New York Times reporter in an early morning tweet storm.
The president lashed out at Times reporter Peter Baker, who reported the alarm expressed by White House officials over Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president seeking dirt against Joe Biden.
"Obama loving (wrote Obama book) Peter Baker of the Failing New York Times, married to an even bigger Trump Hater than himself, should not even be allowed to write about me," Trump griped. "Every story is a made up disaster with sources and leakers that don’t even exist."