‘Nearly shouting’ Giuliani goes on crazed rant during call with reporter: ‘I will be the hero!’

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was heavily implicated in the whistleblower complaint leveled against President Donald Trump for his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, went off on an unhinged tirade Thursday during a phone conversation with Atlantic reporter Elaina Plott.

According to Plott, Giuliani was “nearly shouting” at her when she was on a call with him, just hours after the release of the whistleblower complaint.

Giuliani seemed particularly angry that the still-anonymous whistleblower was being praised as a hero for uncovering Giuliani’s efforts to enlist a foreign government to dig up dirt on the president’s rivals.

“It is impossible that the whistle-blower is a hero and I’m not,” Giuliani said. “And I will be the hero! These morons—when this is over, I will be the hero!”

Elsewhere during the call, Giuliani told Plott that he was not making trips to Ukraine as the president’s personal attorney — which means that his conversations with the president about Ukraine are no longer subject to attorney-client privilege.

“I’m not acting as a lawyer,” he said. “I’m acting as someone who has devoted most of his life to straightening out government.”

Plott also says that Giuliani was so loud during the call that her Uber driver asked if everything was okay after it ended.

I had this conversation while in an Uber and when I hung up the driver was like, “Uh, everything ok?” — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 26, 2019

Read Plott’s entire report on Giuliani at this link.