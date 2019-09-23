Obama lawyer worries Ukraine could be blackmailing Trump after he did ‘something terribly wrong’

President Donald Trump could have been blackmailed by Ukraine after he allegedly sought foreign election interference for the nation.
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, explained the dynamics during an interview on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber.
“It’s not just law-breaking or something like that. It’s going and trying to use a foreign government to do your political bidding, and the reason that’s bad is obviously, you know, it’s on its face bad, but also nobody has made this point, think about the blackmail potential,” Katyal said.
“The president is committing this grave offense with the Ukrainians,” he said. “And putting my national security hat on, I can’t imagine something more dangerous, because now the Ukrainians know the president has done something terribly wrong and can hold that over on him.”
“That’s one of the reasons Congress is going to have to investigate right away, the transcript of the call has to come out but not just the call, all the facts around the whistleblower complaint, and Congress should not rest until every stone is unturned on this, because this is as serious as it gets, this is a president who is outsourcing and putting the nation’s interests, subordinating them to personal campaign ones, and sending Rudy Giuliani out there, even if you think Biden does something wrong, the Justice Department has protocols for dealing with that, you send prosecutors out there, you don’t send the president’s private attorney out there,” he explained.
“This stinks to high heaven,” Katyal added.
Watch:
