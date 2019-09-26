‘Pattern of obfuscation’: Whistleblower complaint reveals White House hid records of Trump calls to foreign leaders
A whistleblower complaint filed by an intelligence official shows a pattern of corruption within the White House, according to a new report.
The complaint has been declassified and reviewed by a number of lawmakers and others before it’s released to the public Thursday morning, and a person who has read the document described some of its contents to the Washington Post.
The whistleblower alerted the intelligence community’s inspector general to President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his family for alleged corruption.
The complaint accuses the president and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani of an ongoing campaign to force Ukraine’s government to investigate the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden.
The whistleblower also describes “a pattern of obfuscation” in the White House, where officials moved records of some of Trump’s foreign communications onto a separate computer network from where they would be normally kept, the source told the Post.
White House officials had moved records of Trump’s July 25 call to the separate server, which so alarmed the inspector general that he asked the president’s aides to keep all records of that call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Netanyahu faces tough odds in forming Israeli government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched into what could prove to be an impossible mission to form a new government Thursday after the president tasked him with doing so following deadlocked elections.
The mandate from President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday night gave Netanyahu a temporary victory, but he must now cobble together a coalition without a clear path to a majority.
He will attempt to do so while facing potential corruption charges pending a hearing scheduled for October 2-3, and there are warnings that Israel could soon find itself headed to yet another election -- a third since April.
Trump started pumping Zelensky for Biden dirt ‘within hours’ of Ukraine president’s election
President Donald Trump called Ukraine's new president immediately after his election to press him to investigate Joe Biden for "corruption."
The White House released a summary of the July 25 call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday showing the U.S. president pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden's son, but those efforts began months ago, reported the New York Times.
Trump has fixated on a conspiracy theory involving the U.S. cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, which Russian trolls and right-wing websites blame for supposedly fabricating evidence of Kremlin hacks against the Democratic National Committee in 2016, and baseless claims of corruption involving the former vice president's son Hunter Biden.
Trump, Ukraine and a whistleblower: Ever since 1796, Congress has struggled to keep presidents in check
George Washington, hero of the American Revolution and the country’s first president, in 1796 withheld documents the House of Representatives had requested from him regarding treaty negotiations with France.
Washington thought that giving the House papers respecting a negotiation with a foreign power would be to establish a dangerous precedent.
Washington’s reluctance to hand over these documents has echoed through time, in conflicts between Congress and Presidents Monroe, Jefferson, Adams all the way to Presidents Coolidge, Kennedy, Nixon and Reagan, among others. For the most part, members of Congress still must rely on the president and his administration for information in the areas of foreign relations and intelligence.