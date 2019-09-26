‘Pattern of obfuscation’: Whistleblower complaint reveals White House hid records of Trump calls to foreign leaders

A whistleblower complaint filed by an intelligence official shows a pattern of corruption within the White House, according to a new report.

The complaint has been declassified and reviewed by a number of lawmakers and others before it’s released to the public Thursday morning, and a person who has read the document described some of its contents to the Washington Post.

The whistleblower alerted the intelligence community’s inspector general to President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his family for alleged corruption.

The complaint accuses the president and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani of an ongoing campaign to force Ukraine’s government to investigate the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden.

The whistleblower also describes “a pattern of obfuscation” in the White House, where officials moved records of some of Trump’s foreign communications onto a separate computer network from where they would be normally kept, the source told the Post.

White House officials had moved records of Trump’s July 25 call to the separate server, which so alarmed the inspector general that he asked the president’s aides to keep all records of that call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.