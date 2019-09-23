Quantcast
Pelosi may start ‘Select Panel’ for Trump impeachment after latest Ukraine bombshells: report

20 mins ago

Nancy Pelosi clap

As the movement in Congress to impeach President Donald Trump continues to grow, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is considering starting a select committee to focus the investigations into President Donald Trump.

“As House Democrats find themselves once more navigating the tricky politics of impeachment, a new idea is being floated by several members: creating a select panel of members that would handle those responsibilities,” The Daily Beast reported Monday evening. “A senior Democratic aide tells The Daily Beast that the idea of a select panel has ‘been raised by some members’ as a way to consolidate impeachment proceedings around Donald Trump.”

Multiple members came out in favor of impeachment on Monday, including seven national security Democrats who made the announcement in a joint op-ed and one member who did so live on TV.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) made her case on Twitter.


