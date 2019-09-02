People magazine ripped for story on Kim Kardashian’s Bahamas vacation as hurricane devastates islands

The Bahamas have been devasted by Hurricane Dorian.

So far, at least five people have been killed, with a photo showing fatalities loaded on a flatbed truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was against that backdrop that People Magazine published a story on Monday by Kaitlyn Frey titled, “Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her 24-Inch Waist in a Sexy Metallic One Piece on Bahamas Vacation.”

“It wouldn’t be a Kardashian vacation if the sisters didn’t roll out a series of sexy swimsuit photos from their trip — and Kim Kardashian West delivered,” People wrote. “After returning from a Bahamas getaway with Khloé Kardashian, 35, and La La Anthony, 38, Kardashian West, 38, showed off her killer hourglass figure in a plunging, high-rise one piece swimsuit worn while she swam in the crystal clear Caribbean waters.”

The Internet was shocked by the timing of the story.

Here is some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

There are people stranded in a hurricane, in Bahamas, and you’re showing Kardashian on vacation. Tone deaf, much? — Jo Burchfield (@burchfieldjo) September 2, 2019

There is nothing tasteful about her, or how she is covered. Ever. This is simply the most hideous of all examples. Be better @people — Abby Rosenberg (@AHRose5) September 2, 2019

Pretty insensitive to post this article today, while the Bahamas are being decimated by Dorian. Be better, @people. — amy m (@day1516) September 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

When this island is currently being devastated by a Cat. 5 hurricane, I find this article posted at an incredibly inappropriate time. Shine light on what really matters. — ♡ (@chuchiii28) September 2, 2019

Seriously? Tasteless doesnt begin to describe this tweet. — Redacted (@DetegoDetectum) September 2, 2019

maybe not the best time to tweet this considering what is going on in the Bahamas right now. — proudmama7777 (@Wap7777) September 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there a reason we need to know the size of her waist? Also, pretty insensitive considering the Bahamas are getting hit by a category 5 hurricane. Pretty disappointed in @people — Caitlin Oster (@LilMrsOster) September 2, 2019

Not the best timing for this article considering #HurricaneDorian. Let’s try something called compassion. — Hugo Arenas (@hugoarenas) September 2, 2019

Hurricane Dorian flaunts its sexy Category 5 designation for total mass destruction on Bahamas layover. pic.twitter.com/jsNht7yRrL — blue 🌊 rant 🧢 2019 (@web_rant) September 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

🤔 So…people are losing their homes, their possessions, their lives (at this very moment) in the Bahamas, and THIS is what you choose to share with everyone? 😳😒 — RYDinKy (@RYDinKy) September 2, 2019

You've got to be kidding. Residents of the Bahamas are currently under water being told to survive on flotation devices and literally hammer their way out of their attics to their roof because they're flooded in but please, let's focus on THIS non relevance right now. — J Dub (@NifDub) September 2, 2019

Is there a reason we need to know the size of her waist? Also, pretty insensitive considering the Bahamas are getting hit by a category 5 hurricane. Pretty disappointed in @people — Caitlin Oster (@LilMrsOster) September 2, 2019

This is probably the most disrespectful posts you have ever made. Come on ! You are better than this. That resort is wiped out right now. People are dying in the Bahamas, but oh let's look at KK's waist ! — Paula Irene Renaud (@chubislandgirl) September 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Well this was an ill-timed and unnecessary article. The Bahamas are being decimated by a Cat 5 hurricane – that should have been the focus! — Pamela T (@pst8367) September 2, 2019

Can’t help but feel this is bad timing right now considering what the Bahamas is going through. — Marie (@mariefrangi) September 2, 2019

Poor Taste Flaunting K.K. When The Bahamas And The People Are Going Through A Devastating Time Right Now . #HurricaneDorian2019 — DanTheFan (@DanTF204) September 2, 2019

I think there are more important things going on in the Bahamas right now. — Loomiunite (@loomiunite) September 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

There is literally nothing natural about her. — Laura Wilde (@LauraWilde11) September 2, 2019

Not what I would have tweeted today of all days, @people! https://t.co/DdL3Jv49Km — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 2, 2019

Wow. Could @people be any more tone deaf than this? A category five hurricane just destroyed a majority of the Bahamas, but cool, tell us all about a Kardashian’s swimsuit there. https://t.co/fze6lSOeL1 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 2, 2019

THIS is what you want to share about the Bahamas today? Really? https://t.co/z963h3f3lQ — Dr. Yasmin is at the Decatur Book Festival 🤓📚 (@DoctorYasmin) September 2, 2019

https://twitter.com/baebyfaced_/status/1168671175381344257

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bahamas are being torn to shreds, but thank God we have this important news to make up for it. 🙄 https://t.co/HEsS9q3R09 — Jessica💜 (@Cali_Girl090) September 2, 2019

How tone-deaf and trivial can you be @people @KimKardashian … #HurricaneDorian is destroying the #Bahamas right now and this is the sh*t you’re using you’re promoting on your platform! https://t.co/xSwcH6Lcbx — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 2, 2019

People – really? Remove this article immediately. I am currently watching the Bahamas being destroyed and hearing distress calls for rescue. I could give less of a rat's ass about Kim Kardashian and her waist. pic.twitter.com/GT0ymZjRQX — Marshmellymel (@marshmellymel) September 2, 2019