People Magazine ripped for story on Kim Kardashian’s Bahamas vacation as hurricane devastates islands

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Bahamas have been devasted by Hurricane Dorian.

So far, at least five people have been killed, with a photo showing fatalities loaded on a flatbed truck.

It was against that backdrop that People Magazine published a story on Monday by Kaitlyn Frey titled, “Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her 24-Inch Waist in a Sexy Metallic One Piece on Bahamas Vacation.”

“It wouldn’t be a Kardashian vacation if the sisters didn’t roll out a series of sexy swimsuit photos from their trip — and Kim Kardashian West delivered,” People wrote. “After returning from a Bahamas getaway with Khloé Kardashian, 35, and La La Anthony, 38, Kardashian West, 38, showed off her killer hourglass figure in a plunging, high-rise one piece swimsuit worn while she swam in the crystal clear Caribbean waters.”

The Internet was shocked by the timing of the story.

Here is some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/baebyfaced_/status/1168671175381344257

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
