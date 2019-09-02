Poland opposes Trump bid for Russia’s G7 return
Poland’s president on Monday opposed a proposal by US President Donald Trump to reintegrate Russia into the elite G7 group, insisting that “business as usual” was unacceptable given Moscow’s occupation of Ukrainian territory.
“Should we have a business as usual approach towards Russia? … I believe that we cannot under the current circumstances,” President Andrzej Duda told reporters at a joint press conference with visiting US Vice President Mike Pence.
The reintegration of Russia into the G7 group of the world’s rich nations divided leaders at its summit last week in France, as Trump pushed for Moscow to be allowed back after its 2014 expulsion.
Russia was kicked out of what was then the Group of Eight after it annexed Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, a move never recognized by the international community.
But Trump, who will host next year’s G7 summit, said he would invite Russia to the event, a move supported by France but criticized by Britain and Germany. Poland is not a G7 member.
Speaking alongside Duda on Monday, Pence struck a different tone, insisting that it was crucial to “remain vigilant” towards Russia.
He accused Moscow of attempting to meddle in elections and use its oil and gas supplies to “divide our alliance”, in an apparent reference to the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline set to send Russian gas to Germany.
Washington and Warsaw, among others, oppose the pipeline, fearing it will increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies which Moscow could then use to exert political pressure.
Poland has long cultivated close ties with the US, which it regards as the primary guarantor of its security within the NATO alliance and as a bulwark against Russia, its Soviet-era master with whom tensions still run high.
Pence confirmed that the US and Poland would later Monday sign a joint declaration on digital infrastructure security.
“This declaration, we believe, will set a vital example for the rest of Europe on the broader question of 5G,” he told reporters.
The US is pressing allies, with mixed success, to reject Chinese 5G technology, especially from the giant mobile phone company Hjanuawei.
Washington fears that Huawei will provide Beijing with a way to spy on communications from the countries that use its products and services.
Iraq suspends US-funded TV over report on corruption in religious bodies
Iraq's media commission Monday slapped a three-month suspension on the US-funded Al-Hurra TV for airing a controversial report alleging corruption in the country's powerful Sunni and Shiite religious institutions.
The 12-minute documentary broadcast on Saturday claimed that Sunni and Shiite Muslim authorities were misusing state funds and had suspicious ties to armed factions.
Iraq's Communications and Media Commission said it found the report lacking professionalism, balance, and reliable evidence.
It ordered a "suspension of Al-Hurra Iraq's license for three months and a halt to its activities until it corrects its position" and demanded that it broadcasts a formal apology.
Top GOP donor fears Trump is a disaster — and worries his presidency could ‘end in a wreck’
President Donald Trump this summer has buried himself in a string of political blunders, ranging from racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen to increasingly belligerent trade war with China that is slowing economic growth and could portend a recession.
The Washington Post reports that at least one major Republican donor is sounding alarm about what Trump is doing to himself politically and what it could mean for the 2020 election.
Far-right AfD fail to win east German state elections despite strong gains
A far-right party made strong gains in a pair of state elections in eastern Germany on Sunday, but mainstream opponents appeared set to salvage their position as the strongest parties in both regions, projections indicated.
Voters in Saxony, a region of around 4.1 million people bordering Poland and the Czech Republic, and neighbouring Brandenburg, which has 2.5 million inhabitants and surrounds Berlin, elected new state legislatures.
All eyes were on the performance of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, which is strongest in the ex-communist east, and on how badly Germany's governing parties would do after a rough 18 months for Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition in Berlin. A symbolically important AfD win in either state could have further destabilized the national government.