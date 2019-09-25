‘Republicans loathe Donald Trump’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe reveals how president’s support could evaporate under impeachment
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump might not survive impeachment because his support from congressional Republicans is not nearly as strong as it seems.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday, and the “Morning Joe” host described how Trump’s support on Capitol Hill could quickly erode if the process drains his public support any further.
“Republicans on the Hill loathe, loathe — I can’t say it enough — they loathe Donald Trump personally,” Scarborough said. “They blame him for the chaos that’s going on in Washington and stopping them from getting more things done.”
He cautioned against making assumptions about impeachment, because so much could change as Trump’s wrongdoing is presented in public hearings.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen, do we?” Scarborough said. “I mean, maybe evidence comes out, we don’t know what happens when the levee breaks. But that is a possibility, and the fact that nobody on the Hill is actually personally loyal to Donald Trump means we don’t know how any of this ends up.”
Breaking Banner
GOP strategist Rick Wilson lays out case for impeachment in hilariously profane new rant
Republican strategist Rick Wilson has changed his mind on impeachment, and called for Congress to take constitutional action against President Donald Trump.
The outspoken Trump critic described the president as a "gigantic sh*t golem animated into a husky-sized suit" in a hilariously profane rant calling for his impeachment in a new column for The Daily Beast.
"It’s not simply that Trump richly deserves to be impeached for corruptions large and small, obstructing justice, lavish self-dealing to promote his mid-tier faux-luxury golf resorts and hotels, misuse of government office, abuse of executive powers, rampant cruelty, dickishness, necromancy (have you seen Steve Bannon lately?), and lying to the American people," Wilson wrote. "Those are givens."
Austrian far-right Freedom Party dogged by Nazi past
A return of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) to government is seen as likely after Sunday's parliamentary elections, highlighting once again the party's chequered history.
Earlier this month, Norbert Hofer was formally elected as party leader, succeeding former vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache who was brought down in a spectacular corruption scandal.
- Founded by ex-Nazis -
The FPOe was created in 1956 by former members of the Nazi party and its first two leaders were former Waffen SS officers.
The party later had pan-German and more liberal currents, which came to the fore in the early 1980s.
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough lists all the impeachable offenses Trump has confessed: ‘We already know’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said there's already enough publicly available evidence to impeach President Donald Trump -- who has admitted to some of those high crimes and misdemeanors.
The "Morning Joe" host said the transcript of Trump's call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is a red herring, because the president had publicly confessed to some of the worst details revealed in media reports on a whistleblower complaint filed through the intelligence community's inspector general.
"All of this happened very quickly, but then again so did the president's admissions," Scarborough said. "I'm going to say, it was a little exasperating yesterday hearing one talking head and news analyst and news host after another going, well, we don't know if there are going to be any revelations in the transcript or any revelations in the, you know, they're saying it may be anticlimactic."