‘Republicans loathe Donald Trump’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe reveals how president’s support could evaporate under impeachment

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump might not survive impeachment because his support from congressional Republicans is not nearly as strong as it seems.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday, and the “Morning Joe” host described how Trump’s support on Capitol Hill could quickly erode if the process drains his public support any further.

“Republicans on the Hill loathe, loathe — I can’t say it enough — they loathe Donald Trump personally,” Scarborough said. “They blame him for the chaos that’s going on in Washington and stopping them from getting more things done.”

He cautioned against making assumptions about impeachment, because so much could change as Trump’s wrongdoing is presented in public hearings.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, do we?” Scarborough said. “I mean, maybe evidence comes out, we don’t know what happens when the levee breaks. But that is a possibility, and the fact that nobody on the Hill is actually personally loyal to Donald Trump means we don’t know how any of this ends up.”