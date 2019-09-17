REVEALED: The Saudis have also been pumping cash into Trump’s infamous Scotland golf resort

It’s not just the American military whose members have been spending cash at President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.
Politico reports that “a group of Saudi royals stayed at the resort for about a week at the tail end of extended travel” and that they brought “a party of 25 people and more than a hundred pieces of luggage.”
This is not the first time that Saudi officials have plugged money into Trump properties.
As Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold has documented, members of the Saudi government have also helped prop up flagship Trump hotels in New York and Chicago since his election.
Between 2015 and 2017, documents obtained by the Post last year showed, rental revenue for rooms at Trump’s flagship hotel dropped by 14 percent when adjusted for inflation. However, in a recent note to hotel investors, the Trump Organization said that some of its bookings revenues had recovered thanks to an influx of tourists from Saudi Arabia.
Trump’s Turnberry resort has become controversial because members of the military have stayed there at taxpayer expense during refueling operations at Prestwick Airport, which is located roughly 20 miles away from the president’s resort.
Politico’s reporting also revealed on Tuesday that Air Force crews have stayed at Trump Turnberry for “days at a time” and that some members have been able “to hit the links on Turnberry’s world-class course and purchase mementos from the pro shop, where a child’s golf shirt runs 55 British pounds, about $68.”
