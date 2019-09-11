Rudy Giuliani gets ripped to shreds for sharing ominous ‘ode to fascism’ video on 9/11

Rudy Giuliani marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by sharing an excerpt from a clothing commercial — and other social media users recoiled in horror.

Clothing manufacturer Grunt Style — which sells “patriotic” apparel celebrating police, military and violence — produced an ad last year the company says was intended for the Super Bowl that shows a police officer marching against anti-fascist demonstrators.

“This commercial shows what we stand for,” the company says in a statement posted with the video. “We support our military. We support the police. We support everyone’s right to protest. Protest peacefully.”

The officer is shown watching coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as a boy, joining the military after high school and then, after joining the police, wearing riot gear to protect himself against antifa demonstrators, who are portrayed as a violent mob.

“He has served his country and has held the line,” the company says. “He is doing so here. First protecting protesters and protecting their right to assemble, and when things turn violent, he and his fellow police officers do not run, they defend the line.”

The commercial drew conservative media attention last year with the suggestion that it had been rejected for the Super Bowl broadcast, but Grunt Style admits in the statement that it was never even submitted, and it’s not clear the company had enough money to air a commercial during the game.

Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City at the time of the attacks on the World Trade Center, posted an excerpt from the video, with the comment, “God bless America.”

The commercial’s message creeped out many other Twitter users.

Ode to Fascism. — Zed Gunnarson 😡⚔️😵 (@Hrothgar1000) September 11, 2019

Cops are not employed to defend the flag. — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) September 11, 2019

I also remember when antifa knocked down the World Trade Center — Mass for Shut-ins (podcast) (@gin_and_tacos) September 11, 2019

Remember when you condemned hundreds of first responders to die because you refused to upgrade their radios they told you wouldn't work in the high towers? — Gtmcauliffe (@gtmcauliffe) September 11, 2019

Sorry, is this Hong Kong? Are you saying Americans shouldn't be allowed to protest and that police aren't there to protect those rights, but instead are best seen as angry jack booted thugs? Have you lost what was left of your mind? — SexyBrainFood (@SexyBrainFood) September 11, 2019

This video from Rudy honors the Republican tradition of using the memory of 9/11 to attack people who had absolutely nothing to do with it, and it’s incredibly fascist to boot. https://t.co/mgTxpLPgLT — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 11, 2019

On 9/11 we remember that our war against antifa will never end until we achieve total victory. https://t.co/JXoY8vma8C — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 11, 2019

You went from Hero to ZERO!!💩💩 — joe walters (@joewalt32356775) September 11, 2019

You mismanaged an MCI, lied to us about safety, weren’t there to fight for responders’ healthcare, and use a day many of us will never heal from as a political token. — Eric Ortner (@eortner) September 11, 2019

This is disgusting — Keep Resisting! (@MendyWright1) September 11, 2019

We remember the victims with sadness and continue the resolve to rain destruction on the guilty. We don't need God or police violence against legitimate protest for either. — Mreccr (@econcr) September 11, 2019

What in the F is this?! — Karl Rosenberg (@ayitikarlitos) September 11, 2019

Are you kidding? — Robert Hook, Esq. (@thebellman) September 11, 2019

“I joined the police force after Americans were attacked on 9/11 so I could attack Americans with a nightstick 18 years later” is certainly…. something. — ConsiderTheBees (@Wildfyrewarning) September 11, 2019