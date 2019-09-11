Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani gets ripped to shreds for sharing ominous 'ode to fascism' video on 9/11

48 mins ago

Rudy Giuliani marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by sharing an excerpt from a clothing commercial — and other social media users recoiled in horror.

Clothing manufacturer Grunt Style — which sells “patriotic” apparel celebrating police, military and violence — produced an ad last year the company says was intended for the Super Bowl that shows a police officer marching against anti-fascist demonstrators.

“This commercial shows what we stand for,” the company says in a statement posted with the video. “We support our military. We support the police. We support everyone’s right to protest. Protest peacefully.”

The officer is shown watching coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as a boy, joining the military after high school and then, after joining the police, wearing riot gear to protect himself against antifa demonstrators, who are portrayed as a violent mob.

“He has served his country and has held the line,” the company says. “He is doing so here. First protecting protesters and protecting their right to assemble, and when things turn violent, he and his fellow police officers do not run, they defend the line.”

The commercial drew conservative media attention last year with the suggestion that it had been rejected for the Super Bowl broadcast, but Grunt Style admits in the statement that it was never even submitted, and it’s not clear the company had enough money to air a commercial during the game.

Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City at the time of the attacks on the World Trade Center, posted an excerpt from the video, with the comment, “God bless America.”

The commercial’s message creeped out many other Twitter users.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
