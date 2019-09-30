Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani is debating whether he will comply with Congressional subpoena

2 mins ago

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News Sunday (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s television lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is unsure whether he will comply with a congressional subpoena.

The former New York City mayor was subpoenaed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Monday. The subpoena was in consultation with the Oversight and Foreign Affairs committee and was explicitly listed as part of an impeachment inquiry.

“I have received a Committee subpoena from three Committees of the House. It raises substantial constitutional and legal issues as well as attorney-client and other privileges. These and other issues must all be considered before a proper decision can be made,” Giuliani told ABC News.

It is unclear whether Giuliani has any attorney-client privilege.

Giuliani said in June that he was leaving Trump’s legal team.

Giuliani said Trump, who claims to be a billionaire, was not paying him for legal services, which may further complicate his attempts to claim privilege.

