Rudy Giuliani to leave his position on Donald Trump’s legal team after becoming a laughingstock

Published

1 hour ago

on

Rudy Giuliani is leaving President Donald Trump’s legal team, according to the conservative Washington Examiner.

In wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusions about the Russia investigation, Giuliani no longer thinks he’s necessary. While on the legal team, critics said Giuliani managed to cause more trouble for Trump than help. He also became the target of ridicule over his gaffes.

Just last week, Giuliani was mocked for some bizarre tweets, including a Yelp review and a nonsensical one stating “ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern [SIC].”

In recent months, the president’s lawyer was outed for attempting to work with the Ukrainian government to create a conspiracy about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. The officials refused to be a part of Giuliani’s attempt, so he pivoted to create another conspiracy about the younger Biden and China. The attack he made, again, was based on inaccurate information.

Since the Mueller report, Giuliani has threatened to sue the special counsel for $17 million and humiliated himself by claiming Trump can’t obstruct justice if there’s no underlying crime. The latter prompted days of legal experts refuting the claim. Giuliani’s own former deputy said that given his work at the Southern District of New York, Giuliani knows better.

Giuliani said in a statement he has a “pretty busy” schedule and as such can no longer appear on Fox News to defend Trump for free.

