Rudy Giuliani rages at Fox News’ Chris Wallace over his Sunday beatdown of Stephen Miller

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday absolutely shredded Trump aide Stephen Miller for his attempt to make President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal all about former Vice President Joe Biden.

While Miller tried to insist that Biden was “corrupt,” he came up completely empty when asked by Wallace to specifically explain how Biden had broken the law.

However, Wallace’s epic grilling of Miller did not sit well with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is at the center of the president’s effort to push the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on his political opponents.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Giuliani says that he sent Wallace “a long text” telling him that he was “disappointed” in the Fox News host for supposedly “buying” Biden’s explanation for why his actions with regard to Ukraine were not scandalous.

In a related development, Trump-friendly attorney Joe diGenova similarly slammed Wallace after he reported that diGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing, were working “off the books” to help Trump dig up dirt on the Bidens.

“[Wallace] said that only the president — quoting an anonymous U.S. official, anonymous official — that only the president knew what we were doing,” he said. “First of all, that’s totally false. The president was not involved with any of this.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
