Rudy Giuliani reveals he has been read the transcript of Trump’s call to Ukraine

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claims he has been read the transcript of the president’s phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart.

Giuliani appeared Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends,” where he told the hosts that he was read the entire thing before it was handed over to Congress.

“Let’s say it was read to me,” he told Fox News.

The former New York City mayor is himself deeply implicated in a scheme to pressure Ukraine’s government to dig up damaging information against Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner.

Trump has confirmed that he held back U.S. aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure the foreign government to turn over dirt against Biden.


The Internet shreds Trump’s weepy complaint as impeachment looms: ‘You seem like a happy young girl with a bright future’

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump moaned and groaned in weepy vanity after House Democrats announced the start of an impeachment inquiry.

Trump complained that no other president had been treated so unfairly, although two -- Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton -- have been impeached and another -- Richard Nixon -- resigned before he could be impeached, and four others have been assassinated.

"There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have," Trump tweeted. "The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!"

Impeachment may die in the Senate — but forcing embattled Republican senators to defend Trump could pay off

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

As we’ve long heard from Democrats and Republicans alike, impeachment is political. The constitutional remedy to presidential malfeasance and impropriety effectively allows members of Congress to upend the results of an election, and therefore has been seen as a maneuver likely to draw sharp rebuke from voters. The example most often cited is Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998, which actually improved his standing in the polls. What’s often left unsaid about that example, however, is that the subsequent presidential election was won — or at least tied —by George W. Bush and the Republicans.

