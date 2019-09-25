Rudy Giuliani reveals he has been read the transcript of Trump’s call to Ukraine

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claims he has been read the transcript of the president’s phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart.

Giuliani appeared Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends,” where he told the hosts that he was read the entire thing before it was handed over to Congress.

“Let’s say it was read to me,” he told Fox News.

The former New York City mayor is himself deeply implicated in a scheme to pressure Ukraine’s government to dig up damaging information against Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner.

Trump has confirmed that he held back U.S. aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure the foreign government to turn over dirt against Biden.