Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani threw both Bill Barr and Mike Pompeo under the bus during latest Fox News interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump’s television lawyer attacked the president’s Department of Justice and State Department during his latest Fox News appearance.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed Saturday by Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Pirro asked Giuliani about a conspiracy theory that 2016 election had its origins in Ukraine. That conspiracy theory was debunked by the conclusion of Trump’s own intelligence community and an indictment by Trump’s Department of Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I didn’t investigate I would be committing malpractice,” Giuliani claimed.

He then threw Attorney General Bill Barr and the Department of Justice under the bus.

“This was given to me — I wasn’t looking for it — it was given to me by a legitimate American investigator, lawyer, who had these serious allegations that Ukrainian officials were trying to get to the FBI. In fact, there was something wrong with the FBI and DOJ because they weren’t listening to them for a year,” he argued.

Guuiliani also had harsh words for Trump’s State Department, lead by Mike Pompeo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you have any idea what’s in the State Department?” Giuliani asked.

“A lot of them want to undermine the president of the United States,” he argued.

Watch Part I:

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Part II:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News personality says Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is the White House’s Dwight Schrute

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

On Saturday evening, Donald Trump television lawyer Rudy Giuliani threw two of the administration's cabinet secretaries under the bus.

In an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Giuliani implicated both Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the escalating Ukraine scandal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani threw both Bill Barr and Mike Pompeo under the bus during latest Fox News interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's television lawyer attacked the president's Department of Justice and State Department during his latest Fox News appearance.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed Saturday by Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Pirro asked Giuliani about a conspiracy theory that 2016 election had its origins in Ukraine. That conspiracy theory was debunked by the conclusion of Trump's own intelligence community and an indictment by Trump's Department of Justice.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Carl Bernstein warns Trump has caused a ‘genuine national security crisis’ for America

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Carl Bernstein warned America is experiencing a "genuine national security crisis" with Donald Trump continuing to serve as president.

Bernstein's Washington Post investigation of Watergate, with Bob Woodward, helped cause the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The two then wrote the 1974 non-fiction book All the President's Men which was adapted into a movie of the same name starring Dustin Hoffman as Bernstein and Robert Redford as Woodward.

The journalist was interviewed on Saturday by CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image