Rudy Giuliani threw both Bill Barr and Mike Pompeo under the bus during latest Fox News interview

President Donald Trump’s television lawyer attacked the president’s Department of Justice and State Department during his latest Fox News appearance.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed Saturday by Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Pirro asked Giuliani about a conspiracy theory that 2016 election had its origins in Ukraine. That conspiracy theory was debunked by the conclusion of Trump’s own intelligence community and an indictment by Trump’s Department of Justice.

“If I didn’t investigate I would be committing malpractice,” Giuliani claimed.

He then threw Attorney General Bill Barr and the Department of Justice under the bus.

“This was given to me — I wasn’t looking for it — it was given to me by a legitimate American investigator, lawyer, who had these serious allegations that Ukrainian officials were trying to get to the FBI. In fact, there was something wrong with the FBI and DOJ because they weren’t listening to them for a year,” he argued.

Guuiliani also had harsh words for Trump’s State Department, lead by Mike Pompeo.

“Do you have any idea what’s in the State Department?” Giuliani asked.

“A lot of them want to undermine the president of the United States,” he argued.

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II: