Rudy ‘should put duct tape over his mouth and go into witness protection’: Ex-federal prosecutor
During an appearance on “This Week,” Rudy Giuliani said that he has no intention of complying with a Congressional subpoena if he’s called to testify in the impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump. He tried to argue that he is protected by attorney/client privilege. Unfortunately for Giuliani, however, he announced that he was leaving Trump’s legal team in June 2019.
It’s likely for this reason former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi said, “no way — no how” will the privilege hold up in court.
“Here’s why,” Rossi began. “The attorney/client privilege protects obviously confidential communications, but if I am your attorney and you’re my client and you ask me to talk to third parties, i.e., Ukrainian officials, State Department officials, Bill Barr, members of the Justice Department. If you authorize me as your attorney to talk to other people about what we talked about, there’s no privilege. It’s called the third-party exception. There is no way he can invoke a privilege for the topics that Adam Schiff wants to talk about.”
CNN host Ana Cabrera asked Rossi if Giuliani could be in legal jeopardy.
“Let’s put this way. If I were Rudy Giuliani, I would put duct tape over my mouth and go into the witness protection program, because every time he gets on television, every time he talks to a reporter, he not only does a disservice to his client, he possibly puts himself in legal jeopardy. Why? He allegedly is part of a conspiracy to persuade a foreign country, Ukraine, to interfere in our election. That is against the law.”
National security analyst Matthew Rosenberg explained that the calls that ended up in the secret server had no business being on there to begin with. The White House took extraordinary steps to hide the phone calls on the server when they weren’t supposed to be using it for that purpose.
Watch the discussion below:
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump says he’s entitled to meet the whistleblower — who made ‘blatant and sinister’ lies
President Donald Trump and his team of advocates have already tried to take down the whistleblower who outed his conversations with the president of Ukraine. He's attacked the whistleblower's lawyer for donating to former Vice President Joe Biden and he's attacked the whistleblower for not having personal information of the calls cited in the complaint.
Still, however, Trump thinks he is entitled to meet the whistleblower.
His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.....
Breaking Banner
Giuliani will ‘knowingly and willingly lie’ on TV: Biden campaign demands networks stop giving Rudy a platform
Vice President Joe Biden's campaign sent a letter to cable news networks demanding that they stop allowing Rudy Giuliani to appear on their airwaves if he's going to outright lie.
According to the Daily Beast, the letter was from Biden officials Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield. As Giuliani continues to make news by going off on live television. The false information Giuliani spreads may be fact-checked by reporters, but "it is hard for the corrections to catch up."
Breaking Banner
Internet questions why Latino SUV driver slapped with terrorism charge when white shooters aren’t
A 22-year-old Chicago man was charged with terrorism after he drove his car into a shopping mall. While no one was injured and police didn't know the reason for the incident, they were quick to slap terrorist charges onto Javier Garcia for the crime.
"Investigators say they examined the history on Garcia's cell phone and determined that he 'searched Woodfield mall, the aerial view of the mall and mall premises 124 times between 9/19/19 at 14:38 - 9/20/19 at 12:55,'" said ABC7 Chicago.