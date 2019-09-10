Shep Smith makes up a rhyme to mock the ‘extraordinary’ turmoil surrounding Bolton’s exit

On Tuesday, the White House announced that national security advisor John Bolton was fired. The departure does not appear to have been expected. Bolton had been scheduled to take part in a press conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Soon after the news was announced, Bolton shot off a tweet claiming that he’d willingly resigned. On Fox News Tuesday, Shepard Smith joked about the revolving door of officials. Smith noted that it’s clear the two men often clashed.

“That part is without question,” he said. “They disagreed on the Taliban coming to Camp David and more. North Korea, Venezuela, Syria and Iran,” he said.

“The departure was so abrupt, it came 90 minutes before Bolton was scheduled to appear with cabinet members in a news briefing at the White House,” Smith pointed out. “The story of what actually happened with his departure, whether from the Trump train he jumped or by the president he got bumped has not one but two scripts.”

Watch: