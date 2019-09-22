Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Should we talk about Ivanka?’: MSNBC guest calls for Trump family investigation if Biden’s son is scrutinized

Published

2 hours ago

on

During a panel discussion on Donald Trump’s call for an investigation of Joe Biden’s son Hunter over his Ukraine dealings, an “AM Joy” guest said if Congress is going to investigate politician’s kids why not start with Ivanka Trump and her brothers Don Jr. and Eric.

Speaking with MSNBC host Joy Reid, Intercept columnist Mehdi Hasan called out President Donald Trump for his “brazenness” going after the former vice president’s son.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s so much to say about this story, as for the Ukrainian denials, what are they going to do, come out and say, ‘Yes, Donald Trump did pressure our president eight times in a single phone call’? It’s absurd.” Hasan began.

Noting Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s appearance on CNN earlier on Sunday where he attacked Biden’s son over foreign business dealings and refused to talk about President Trump’s kids, Hasan went off.

“When Jake Tapper said, ‘What about Trump’s kids,’ he [Mnuchin] didn’t want to talk about that,” the columnist explained. “You have to admire the brazenness, the hypocrisy when it comes to Donald Trump’s attacks on opponents. For this president of all presidents to attack the child of a rival? I mean, should we talk about Ivanka Trump and her Chinese trademarks? Should we talk about Don Jr.. and Eric and the Trump Organization and the nonexistent Chinese wall between them and the guy in the Oval Office?”

“It’s the irony of all ironies. they’re shameless, brazen,” he insisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Left wing hack’: Fox News fans lose it after anchor calls Ukraine allegations ‘a problem’ for Trump

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

Fox News viewers lashed out at the network on Sunday after host Arthel Neville grilled New York Congressman Peter King (R) about President Donald Trump's alleged effort to get Ukraine to help him defeat Joe Biden.

Neville twice asked King about Trump's Ukraine scandal, and both times he evaded the question by saying that Congress does not have a right to know the details of Trump's conversations with foreign leaders.

On her third attempt, Neville got to the point by noting Trump's alleged actions are "a problem."

"We don’t know that it’s true, we hope it’s not true," the Fox News host said of the allegations against Trump. "But if there is a possibility that our president used his office to put pressure on a foreign government -- president-elect -- to dig into his possible, potential political opponent, then that’s a problem."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York Times battered on MSNBC for pushing smear of Hunter Biden in order to maintain access to Trump

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

An "AM Joy" panel jumped all over the New York Times for pushing a widely debunked smear of Hunter Biden promoted by Donald Trump, saying the newspaper is more interested in maintaining their access to the Oval Office than debunking the lie.

Speaking with host Joy Reid -- who noted that her producers asked for comment from the Times but were rebuffed -- MSNBC regular Maria Teresa Kumar scorched the Times, as well as reporter Ken Vogel, for the uncritical parroting of the president's smear.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ukrainian journalist throws down gauntlet after Giuliani smear: ‘I express my readiness to testify’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

A Ukrainian journalist said on Sunday that he would be willing to testify to Congress against President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

After Giuliani unleashed a bizarre rant on CNN accusing Democrats of trying to get help from Ukraine in the 2016 election, Ukrainian journalist Serhiy Leshchenko wrote an op-ed exposing the accusation as a lie.

In his op-ed, Leshchenko explains:

Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the Manafort revelations would become fodder for the U.S. elections in 2020. President Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, the mouthpiece of this campaign, is not only attempting to rehabilitate Manafort but is also working to undermine U.S. relations with Ukraine, which has been confronting Russian aggression on its own for more than five years. Giuliani and his associates are trying to drag our newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, into a conflict between two foreign political parties, drastically limiting Ukraine’s room for maneuver in respect to the United States, perhaps its most important international partner.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image