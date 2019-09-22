‘Should we talk about Ivanka?’: MSNBC guest calls for Trump family investigation if Biden’s son is scrutinized

During a panel discussion on Donald Trump’s call for an investigation of Joe Biden’s son Hunter over his Ukraine dealings, an “AM Joy” guest said if Congress is going to investigate politician’s kids why not start with Ivanka Trump and her brothers Don Jr. and Eric.

Speaking with MSNBC host Joy Reid, Intercept columnist Mehdi Hasan called out President Donald Trump for his “brazenness” going after the former vice president’s son.

“There’s so much to say about this story, as for the Ukrainian denials, what are they going to do, come out and say, ‘Yes, Donald Trump did pressure our president eight times in a single phone call’? It’s absurd.” Hasan began.

Noting Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s appearance on CNN earlier on Sunday where he attacked Biden’s son over foreign business dealings and refused to talk about President Trump’s kids, Hasan went off.

“When Jake Tapper said, ‘What about Trump’s kids,’ he [Mnuchin] didn’t want to talk about that,” the columnist explained. “You have to admire the brazenness, the hypocrisy when it comes to Donald Trump’s attacks on opponents. For this president of all presidents to attack the child of a rival? I mean, should we talk about Ivanka Trump and her Chinese trademarks? Should we talk about Don Jr.. and Eric and the Trump Organization and the nonexistent Chinese wall between them and the guy in the Oval Office?”

“It’s the irony of all ironies. they’re shameless, brazen,” he insisted.

