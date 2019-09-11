Stephen King tells The View which Trump policy is even more horrifying than his new book

Stephen King found real-life politics intruding into the horrifying world he constructed for his latest book, “The Institute.”

The newly released book tells a story about some extraordinary children confronting evil, and the best-selling author told “The View” that he became alarmed by the parallels between the frightening world he conjured up and the United States under President Donald Trump.

“When I started this book,” King said, “I just wanted to write a story about defenseless children who were locked up and had to kind of band together in order to fight these cruel adults that are performing tests on them.”

“I was thinking a little bit about the CIA experiments in the early ’50s,” he said, “and I was also thinking about the horrible experiments that were performed on people in the camps during World War II.”

King is an outspoken Trump opponent on Twitter and during interviews, although he tries to keep politics out of his fiction, but he found it impossible not to comment on the disturbing parallels between his new book and the current presidential administration.

“I try to keep my politics separate from the stuff that I write, the stories, because I think people like story,” he said. “People want story, and if you they want the news and the stuff they can go on and get on MSNBC or they can go on Fox or whatever.”

“But sometimes, life comes along and imitates art instead of the other way around,” King added. “As I was re-writing this book, all at once I find out we’re locking little kids up in cages on the border, and I’m thinking to myself, this is like my book.”