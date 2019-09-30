Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Stop putting Rudy Giuliani on TV — he’s drunk’: Conservative hilariously trashes Trump response to Ukraine debacle

Published

1 min ago

on

A conservative activist hilariously offered unsolicited advice to President Donald Trump and his response to the growing Ukraine scandal.

Sarah Longwell, head of the right-leaning Defending Democracy Together advocacy group, published a column for The Bulwark mocking the White House response to the scandal that’s quickly gathering strength and threatening to take down the Trump presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stop putting Rudy Giuliani on television,” Longwell wrote. “He’s drunk. Or maybe just addled? I don’t know — but it doesn’t matter because he’s going to get you all sent to prison by reading text messages from State Department officials out loud on Laura Ingraham’s show. Go to the zoo. Find an adorable penguin. Put that little guy on instead.”

She busted the GOP’s chops for sending talking points by mistake to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, but Longwell admitted those canned responses were insultingly weak.

“It’s great that you’re going on offense against Joe and Hunter Biden, that’s the right move,” Longwell wrote, sarcastically. “Republicans are the anti-corruption party, right? We cannot have an elected official occupying one of the highest offices in the land while simultaneously having his children profit from his office. So maybe — just spitballing here — you should have Ivanka, Jared, Eric, and Don Jr. shut down their White House money-printing machine for a couple of months so people forget that this president is the least credible person in the world to make that argument about the Bidens.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani rages at Fox News’ Chris Wallace over his Sunday beatdown of Stephen Miller

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday absolutely shredded Trump aide Stephen Miller for his attempt to make President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal all about former Vice President Joe Biden.

While Miller tried to insist that Biden was "corrupt," he came up completely empty when asked by Wallace to specifically explain how Biden had broken the law.

However, Wallace's epic grilling of Miller did not sit well with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is at the center of the president's effort to push the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on his political opponents.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lawyer who is accused of working with Giuliani says Trump haters at Fox News outed him as ‘payback’

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Joseph E diGenova

Attorney Joe diGenova blasted Fox News on Monday after host Chris Wallace exposed his alleged work with Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine.

In a bombshell report on Sunday, Wallace revealed that diGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing were “working off the books” with Giuliani to assist in President Donald Trump's efforts to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.

The attorney and his wife have often appeared on Fox News as analysts.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sixth Texas Republican announces retirement ahead of 2020 election: ‘Time has come for a change’

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2020.

In a statement posted on his website, Thornberry said that "for everything there is a season."

"[A]nd I believe that the time has come for a change," he continued. "Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election."

"With over a year to go, I will continue to represent the people of the 13th District to the best of my ability," he added. "Our nation faces many difficult challenges, and none of us can relax our efforts to meet and overcome them, whether at home or around the world."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image