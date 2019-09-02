Quantcast
Texas Gov. Abbott destroyed for doing nothing about mass shootings in his state: 'No body count is too big'

1 hour ago

Taking to the editorial pages of the New York Times, an author on the future of Texas ripped into Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday morning for doing nothing except offering platitudes after two mass shootings in his state in the past few weeks.

According to Richard Parker, author of “Lone Star Nation: How Texas Will Transform America,” the Republican governor is doing less than nothing and his actions — in word and deed — may lead to even more gun deaths.

“Exactly how many dead Texans does it take for Gov. Greg Abbott to actually do something about the epidemic of gun violence sweeping his state?” Parker asked. “So far, no body count is too big for our governor, who seems determined to do exactly nothing.”

“For years, some legislators have demanded that the governor lead the charge to pass new gun laws in Texas; he did, as Texas actually loosened restrictions on gun ownership with eight new laws, allowing guns everywhere from schools to foster homes and churches. These new laws took effect just hours after seven people were killed and at least 21 were wounded while shopping in Odessa, the oil and gas capital of Texas,” he explained before adding, “Yet no amount of violence has shamed our Republican governor nor his right-wing lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, into action.”

According to Parker, “[Abbott] has never had the guts to do more than mouth a few platitudes while paying obeisance to the gun lobby and the state’s admittedly historic gun culture.”

“If leadership could be rated from one to 10, Mr. Abbott’s would be a zero,” he accused. “The names of dead, wounded and shattered Texans on his watch, are etched across the state: Dallas, Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Odessa.”

Parker also notes that Abbott is also AWOL on other topics plaguing the Lone Star state, writing: “Even as the Trump administration has turned Texas into a battleground of controversy, Mr. Abbott has made less noise than a frog in a drought. Not about the horrific conditions for immigrants incarcerated in Texas. Not about a border wall that is actually unpopular with most Texans. Not even about the uncertainty the president has injected into NAFTA, vital to the economic lifeblood of Texas.”

Parker closed with a dire prediction, warning, “So long as Mr. Abbott lacks the moral courage to do something, we Texans are picking up the pace, governor. Getting slaughtered.”

You can read the whole piece here.

2 mins ago

September 2, 2019

President Donald Trump regularly crows about the fact that his trade war is harming the Chinese economy -- but as CNN fact checker Daniel Dale documents, the president has increasingly exaggerated the damage he's doing to China through his tariffs on their products.

While tracking Trump's claims about the Chinese economy, Dale observes that the president accurately claimed on this past July 30th that China has been experiencing its worst economic growth in 27 years.

Since then, however, Trump has progressively increased the number of years since China has suffered through such slow growth. On August 9th, the president said China was having its worst growth in 35 years, then upped the number all the way up to 54 years on August 20th.

29 mins ago

September 2, 2019

According to a report at Axios, Donald Trump's fired personal secretary, Madeleine Westerhout, is in line to reap a large advance and possibly millions in royalties if she agrees to write a tell-all book about life in in the Oval Office under the president.

Westerhout, who was ousted for gossiping about Trump's relationship with his children and his eating habits -- among other things -- is reportedly being courted by big-name publishers looking at a blockbuster insider's look at how Trump operates when out of sight fo the press.

