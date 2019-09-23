‘The Speaker has laid down the gauntlet’: Joaquin Castro predicts impeachment may come on Friday

President Donald Trump could face impeachment this Friday, a leading Democrat explained on MSNBC on Monday.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) was interviewed by Chris Hayes after a week of breaking news on the whistleblower allegations of wrongdoing by the president involving Ukraine.

“I sit on the Intelligence Committee and can’t speak to what we were briefed on last week by the Inspector General, but between Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, they basically confirmed about seventy-five percent of the reporting,” Castro noted.

“And I believe that the Speaker has laid down a gauntlet and asked that the whistle-blower information be brought to Congress by Thursday. If that information is not presented on Friday we should move forward with a formal impeachment proceeding.”

“Wait a second, so you think that’s it?” Hayes asked. “That’s essentially the straw that breaks the camel’s back, which is if they don’t provide the whistle-blower complaint, it’s not a subpoena or fight in the courts, the compelling requires it moving forward formally with impeachment?”

“Right,” Castro replied.

Watch: