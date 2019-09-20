‘This is deadly serious’: House Judiciary member warns Trump’s whistleblower stonewalling is impeachable

A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee warned that President Donald Trump’s refusal to release a whistleblower complaint against him could be an impeachable offense.

An intelligence official filed the complaint last month, which the inspector general recommended for congressional oversight, but acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to turn over at the Justice Department’s recommendation.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), a senior member of the judiciary committee where impeachment would begin, warned the president to follow the law — or else.

“This is deadly serious,” Cicilline tweeted. “If the President does not allow the whistleblower complaint against him to be turned over to Congress, we will add it to the Articles of Impeachment.”