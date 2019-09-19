‘This system is badly broken’: House Intel chair blasts White House and DOJ over whistleblower coverup
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff suggested the White House was coordinating efforts to keep a whistleblower complaint from Congress.
The Washington Post revealed the complaint covered an improper “promise” made by President Donald Trump in a phone call to an unspecified foreign leader, and Schiff contradicted Department of Justice denials about their involvement.
“I don’t know whether the White House is directly involved,” Schiff said, “but we do know that they are making some claim that a privilege may apply. Well, that narrows the category who may be intervening.”
Schiff said the whistleblower and intelligence community inspector general had followed the law, but he said acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire was violating clear statutes in refusing to turn over the complaint to his committee.
“We do not have the complaint, we do not know whether the press reports are accurate or inaccurate about the contents of that complaint,” Schiff said. “But what I do know is this. If, in a manner within the jurisdiction of the director of national intelligence, you have an employee of that community or contractor or detailee who follows the law and makes a complaint, and it is possible for the subject of that complaint to essentially quash the complaint or keep it from Congress, then this system is badly broken.”
“Now, I don’t think this is a problem of the law,” he added. “I think the law is written very clearly. I think the law is just fine. The problem lies elsewhere.”
Video featuring Greta Thunberg and George Monbiot details magical solution to climate crisis: Nature
"We need to stop funding things that destroy nature and pay for things that help it."
Youth climate leader Greta Thunberg and writer and environmentalist George Monbiot explain in a short video published Thursday by The Guardian how the world can tackle the human-caused climate crisis by harnessing nature's restorative powers.
"We are living in the beginning of a mass extinction. Our climate is breaking down. Children like me are giving up their education to protest," says 16-year-old Thunberg. "But we can still fix this—you can still fix this."
New Jersey man indicted as possible Hezbollah terrorist who wanted to bomb FBI, bridges and tunnels
NBC investigative reporter Tom Winter reported Thursday that the U.S. Attorneys office in New York has indicted a New Jersey man who was scouting locations to bomb in the United States in the name of Hezbollah.
According to NBC News, Alexei Saab was arrested in July after he was discovered to be scouting locations like the FBI building in New York, bridges and tunnels in New Jersey and New York, Rockefeller Plaza, Times Square, as well as some targets in Boston and Washington, D.C. like Fenway Park.
‘No comment’: Ukraine president won’t say if Trump personally asked for his country’s help with Joe Biden
Al-Monitor reporter Laura Rozen tweeted a list of all of the foreign leaders that President Donald Trump called from June to August 12, 2019. Of those leaders, House committee chairs said they intend to look specifically at a July 25 conversation between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Independent reported Wednesday that Trump allegedly told Zelensky to "reopen" an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.