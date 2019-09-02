Quantcast
‘TRAITORS!’: Trump lashes out at Comey, the NYT’s Paul Krugman and labor leaders in Twitter meltdown

Published

3 hours ago

on

Donald Trump kicked off his Labor Day early Monday morning with an attack on the New York Times’ Paul Krugman, ranting that the Nobel Prize-winning economist is giving American’s bad stock market advice — without providing any evidence or context.

He then followed that up with a series of tweets attacking a union leader and former FBI Director James Comey — calling him a “traitor.”

Moments after quoting a Fox News personality — indicating he is spending the morning watching the conservative cable news network — the president launched his assault on the columnist and others.

“Since my election, many trillions of dollars of worth has been created for our Country, and the Stock Market is up over 50%. If you followed the advice of the Failing New York Times columnist, Paul Krugman, you’d be doing VERY poorly – you’d be angry and hurt. He never got it!” Trump tweeted.

He then attacked union leader AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka’s appearance on Fox News before returning to — once again — snap at Comey by quoting Fox host Lou Dobbs.

You can see the president’s manic flurry of tweets below:

