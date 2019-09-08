Quantcast
Trump and Pelosi are together on fighting huge drug prices — but will that matter to Mitch McConnell?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Donald Trump both agree with the president’s 2016 campaign promise to reduce the cost of medication, but bipartisan legislation isn’t likely to go anywhere if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is any indication.

Axios reported Sunday that striking the deal is one of Trump’s goals, but the site called him one of the biggest x-factors. If the transportation package is any indication, it’s McConnell who is the one likely to kill any legislation.

“On policy, Trump and Democrats are aligned — but the Dems may not want to make a deal just before the election,” Axios wrote Sunday. “On politics, Trump and Republicans are in agreement — but the drug industry is working overtime to pull rank-and-file Republicans back into line.”

The same thing happened with the transportation package too, however. In that case, Democrats and Trump agreed on a huge spending package that could help spur the economy while fixing U.S. infrastructure problems. Democrats suggested a $1 trillion package, but Trump reportedly said he wanted to double it.

Republicans said that they weren’t willing to raise taxes for the infrastructure package but doing so would mean adding to the deficit. Thus far, Republicans haven’t had a problem with deficit spending, creating a new record high spending.

“If we’re going to do infrastructure, I think we ought to pay for it. I don’t think we ought to put it on the debt,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD). Thune was fine voting to pass the GOP tax bill, however, which will add $1.9 trillion to the deficit, according to CBO projections. Republicans are only now admitting that the GOP tax bill didn’t actually “trickle-down” as they promised it would.

Once Republicans told Trump “no,” he suddenly stopped agreeing to any legislation that would help fix the dangerous roads, bridges and water pipes in the United States.

“Any notion that this will get done easily, if at all, is entirely false,” a GOP leadership aide told Axios about the pharmaceutical bill.

Other than the GOP tax bill, Trump has yet to fulfill his campaign promises that supporters supported in 2016.

McConnell has said that he will not bring a bill to the Senate floor unless he has Trump’s assurance that it would be signed. That hasn’t proved to be true, as the transportation deal showed.

Read the full Axios take.


