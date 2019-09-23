Trump announces bigger US troop presence in Poland
President Donald Trump on Monday announced an expanded military presence in Poland but said it did not reflect any increased threat from Russia.
Trump, meeting Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, said Poland would pay for the increased presence, in keeping with his frequent complaint that NATO allies rely too much on US assistance.
“We’ll be moving soldiers there,” Trump said.
The Poles are “going to be building us facilities that I’m sure are going to be very beautiful,” he said. “They’ll be bearing the entire expense.”
Trump gave little detail about the scope of the plan, which is part of a Joint Declaration on Advancing Defense Cooperation, which he and Duda signed at the meeting.
The agreement says that the current number of about 4,500 US soldiers rotating through deployments in Poland will expand by another 1,000.
Trump said the troops would “most likely” be transferred from other European bases.
Asked by reporters if the bolstered US military presence in Poland was to meant to counter Russia, Trump said, “No, I don’t think so at all.”
Trump said he agreed to the idea because of his relationship with Duda, “whom I like, I respect.”
‘Trump tied everything together’: Republican host says Trump just ruined his own denial on Ukraine scandal
Republican CNN host S.E. Cupp pointed out Monday during "The Lead with Jake Tapper" that Trump admitted to his scandal involving Ukraine.
Last week, it was revealed that a whistleblower filed a complaint accusing the president of breaking the law. There are unconfirmed reports that the complaint involve a request for Ukraine to find "dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani have thrown accusations about Biden and his son, but they too are refusing to provide evidence of their claims.
2020 Election
Trump ‘can’t win the presidency without foreign interference’: Nicolle Wallace says he ‘called the Code Red’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump's admission of discussing Joe Biden with the president of Ukraine was like a famous scene from the 1992 movie "A Few Good Men."
"From Russia if you’re listening to Ukraine, take out Joe Biden for me, will you? Donald Trump making clear that he can’t win the presidency without foreign interference and doesn’t have any interest in trying," Wallace reported. "Donald Trump essentially confessing to the conduct in question, admitting that he urged the Ukrainians to investigate Joe Biden and all but confessing to connecting U.S. aid dollars -- or in Trump’s words 'money' -- to the request to investigate Biden."
Trump says he put ‘no pressure’ on Ukraine, as tension mounts
US President Donald Trump on Monday swatted away mounting pressure from Democrats demanding his impeachment, as he rejected accusations that he sought to extort Ukraine into revealing dirt on his political rival Joe Biden.
Trump said he is "not at all" worried about an impeachment threat and tried to make the controversy about Biden, accusing the former vice president, without evidence, of engaging in corruption in Ukraine.
Democrats have fumed as Trump's administration has blocked Congress from obtaining a whistleblower's secret complaint allegedly detailing the president's actions, and they ramped up their demands for the document that sparked the latest crisis.