Trump boasts about ordering Iran strike while reporters watch: ‘You’d have a nice, big story to report’

During an appearance with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office, Donald Trump boasted to reporters he could wipe out Iran that very moment– and that would give them something to write about.
The president referred to the fact that he has previously been accused of wanting to plunge the country into war before praising himself for his self-restraint.
That led to an extended riff by the president on the damage he could inflict on Iran.
“The easiest thing I could do would be, ‘Go ahead, fellas, go do it,'” Trump said of the Pentagon. “And that would be a very bad day for Iran. That’s the easiest thing I could do, it’s so easy. And for all of those that say, ‘Oh, they should do it, it shows weakness,’ actually, in my opinion, it shows strength.”
“Because the easiest thing I could do, ‘Okay, go ahead knock out 15 different major things in Iran.’ I could do that and it’s all set to go. But I’m not looking to do that if I can,” he continued. “I think I’ve changed a lot of minds.”
“People are very surprised — and many people are extremely happy, many people are thrilled,” he added. “And many people are saying, ‘Oh, I wish you’d, you know, hit the hell out of them.’ Well, let’s see what happens. But it will take place in one minute. I could do it right here in front of you, and that would be it. And then you would have a nice, big story to report.”
Watch below:
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning to discuss an alarming whistleblower report on Donald Trump's actions that the president's administration is withholding from Congress, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) encouraged the acting Director of National Intelligence to hand the report over and ignore the administration.
Speaking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Swalwell made a direct appeal to acting-DNI head Joseph Maguire.
"This is an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to unite and say, we don't want this in our democracy," Swalwell explained. "You know, that's why I wrote the Protecting Our Democracy Act, to, you know, have a bipartisan commission look at this."
A veteran law enforcement official called for a new special counsel investigation of President Donald Trump's communications with the Ukrainian president.
An intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint against the president, and speculation has begun to focus the report concerns Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid -- and former Justice Department official Michael Bromwich called for a formal probe.
"Time for a new Special Counsel," Bromwich tweeted.
Bromwich -- inspector general for the Department of Justice from 1994-1999, former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and associate counsel in the Office of Independent Counsel for Iran-Contra -- was responding to a summation of the allegations against Trump.
A defiant President Donald Trump said on Friday that whatever he told Ukraine's prime minister about seeking dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden wasn't important.
As reported by CNN's Jim Acosta, the president told reporters in the Oval Office that "it doesn’t matter what I discussed" recently with Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, and then pivoted to attacking Biden.
"Someone ought to look into Joe Biden," the president said.
In Oval, Trump tells reporters when asked about Ukraine and whistleblower “it doesn’t matter what i discussed” and adds “someone ought to look into Joe Biden” (per WH pool).