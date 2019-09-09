Trump buried in scorn for yet another lie about the weather: ‘Someone get NOAA on the phone’
On Monday, ahead of a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, President Donald Trump kicked off the week after a multi-day controversy over lying about the path of Hurricane Dorian by … lying about the weather at his rally:
Trump just said there are people in line for his rally and “they are soaking wet.” Per CNN’s @betsy_klein, “it is 88 and sunny here in Fayetteville. It has not rained here today.”
Commenters on social media lost no time in deluging the president in another round of mockery for his ongoing attempts to politicize the weather:
— (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) September 9, 2019
