Trump drags Alabama scandal past 100-hour mark with latest deranged Twitter rant

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued to deny reality about Hurricane Dorian — over four days after being corrected by his own weather service.

On Sunday morning, Trump warned that Alabama “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

Only twenty minutes later, he was corrected by his own National Weather Service.

“Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama,” the National Weather Service published.

But Trump has spent over four days since arguing that his lie was actually correct, even going so far as to show a map doctored by a sharpie marker.

Trump kept at it on Thursday, more than 101 hours after his own government fact-checked his lie.

Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit. The Fake News denies it! pic.twitter.com/elJ7ROfm2p — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019