Trump getting help pushing Biden-China smears from old allies like Steve Bannon

Even as President Donald Trump’s shady phone call with the Ukrainian president threatens him with impeachment, his allies are trying to cook up corruption allegations against Joe Biden’s family dealings in China.
The president evidently tied U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for damaging information against Biden, rooted in allegations made by conservative writer Peter Scheizer, who’s now trying to hype a second line of attack, reported The Daily Beast.
Schweizer, whose 2016 book “Clinton Cash” underpinned Trump campaign claims against the Democratic nominee that were then amplified by foreign trolls, is trying to smear Hunter Biden for doing business in Ukraine and China, and Trump allies like Steve Bannon and anti-Muslim activist Frank Gaffney are working to promote the scheme.
“Joe Biden’s gotta come one hundred percent clean on his relationship and his family’s relationship with the [Chinese Communist Party],” Bannon said at an April conference. “We need to know every piece of involvement that Joe Biden has had with the Chinese Communist Party, the Bank of China and all the financial institutions in China.”
Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani — who has been deeply involved in the Ukrainian efforts — has eagerly hyped the China story, although he won’t reveal whether he and the president have discussed the matter.
“I’ve done nothing on China but repeat what others have reported but it really looks bad,” Giuliai told the website. “It’s arguably worse than Ukraine.”
Schweizer’s 2018 book “Secret Empires” tried to link Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca to the vice president’s government duties, and Giuliani has boosted the book’s claims about a $1.5 billion private equity deal between the firm and the Bank of China.
Biden’s campaign insists Schweizer’s claims are “a roundly debunked conspiracy theory,” and the book does not establish any connection between the vice president’s 2013 trip to Beijing and Rosemont’s deal.
Hunter Biden’s attorneys have said he wasn’t even an equity owner when the elder Biden served as vice president, and he has denied conducting any business on that 2013 trip.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.