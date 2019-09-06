Trump ‘is in severe mental decline’: Republicans worry the president is ‘deteriorating in plain sight’

President Donald Trump’s deteriorating mental state is worrying White House aides, Business Insider reported Friday.
“President Donald Trump’s aides and confidants are growing more and more concerned about his mental state after days of erratic behavior, wild outbursts, and bizarre fixations,” Business Insider reported.
Trump has spent all week repeating his lie that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama. Despite his own government fact-checking his lie within 20 minutes of him first tweeting it on Sunday morning, Trump dragged the scandal its sixth day on Friday.
“No one knows what to expect from him anymore,” one former White House official told Business Insider.
“His mood changes from one minute to the next based on some headline or tweet, and the next thing you know his entire schedule gets tossed out the window because he’s losing his sh*t,” the former official explained.
“People are used to the president saying things that aren’t true, but this Alabama stuff is another story,” the former official noted. “This was the president sending out patently false information about a national-emergency situation as it was unfolding.”
A Republican strategist in frequent contact with the White House is also worried.
“He’s deteriorating in plain sight,” the GOP strategist warned.
At the Toronto Global Forum, former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci also worried about Trump’s fitness for office.
“I think the president is in severe mental decline, and I’m not saying that now because I’m a political adversary or I disavowed him, I’m saying that objectively just looking at what’s going on,” Scaramucci said.
Read the full report.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.