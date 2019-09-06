Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump octuples down on hurricane trutherism with another deranged tweet: ‘Four days of corrupt reporting!’

Published

21 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump simply cannot let his false claims about Hurricane Dorian go.

In an angry Friday morning tweet, the president octupled down on his bogus claim that the hurricane was on track to slam into Alabama as recently as this past Sunday.

“The Fake News Media was fixated on the fact that I properly said, at the beginnings of Hurricane Dorian, that in addition to Florida & other states, Alabama may also be grazed or hit,” the president wrote. “They went Crazy, hoping against hope that I made a mistake (which I didn’t).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president then proceeded to accuse media outlets who accurately reported on his incorrect statements of being “corrupt.”

“This nonsense has never happened to another President,” the president complained. “Four days of corrupt reporting, still without an apology.”

CNN’s Daniel Dale and Brandon Miller have written a thorough fact check showing that the president’s claims are simply false.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other things, the president didn’t merely say that Alabama “may also be grazed or hit” on Sunday — rather, he wrote that “Alabama will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

Additionally, weather forecasts at that time definitively showed that the hurricane was not headed toward the Gulf Coast and was instead headed up the eastern seaboard.

“But current NOAA forecasts at the time of Trump’s tweet showed the storm not impacting the state at all, since it was moving north instead of west,” Dale and Miller note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read CNN’s entire debunking of the president’s false claims on Hurricane Dorian at this link.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump octuples down on hurricane trutherism with another deranged tweet: ‘Four days of corrupt reporting!’

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump simply cannot let his false claims about Hurricane Dorian go.

In an angry Friday morning tweet, the president octupled down on his bogus claim that the hurricane was on track to slam into Alabama as recently as this past Sunday.

"The Fake News Media was fixated on the fact that I properly said, at the beginnings of Hurricane Dorian, that in addition to Florida & other states, Alabama may also be grazed or hit," the president wrote. "They went Crazy, hoping against hope that I made a mistake (which I didn’t)."

The president then proceeded to accuse media outlets who accurately reported on his incorrect statements of being "corrupt."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Dems demand documents showing Trump shamelessly enriching himself by having Pence stay at his hotel

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

House Democrats have demanded that the White House hand over documents about President Donald Trump's efforts to potentially enrich himself by having both American and foreign government officials staying at his own properties.

Trump over the last month has been engulfed by two major controversies that involve using his office to promote his own private business interests: Publicly pushing for next year's G7 meeting to be held at the Trump National Doral Miami golf course and having Vice President Mike Pence stay at his luxury resort in Ireland, despite the fact that it was a three-hour drive away from the location of his scheduled meeting in Dublin.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Giuliani exploits 9/11 anniversary to call for ouster of Venezuela’s Maduro in Fox & Friends rant

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made a connection between the troubles in Venezuela and the "Islamic extremist movement" responsible for 9/11.

Appearing on Fox News to talk about the 9/11 anniversary — a full 5 days before it occurs — the lawyer and Donald Trump defender ranted about Islamic terrorism worldwide before making his comments about the South American country.

Contrasting the 9/11 terror attack with the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Giuliani said the U.S. will always be at war with extremism.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image