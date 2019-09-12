Quantcast
Trump jealously complains about interest rates in Europe: ‘They get paid to borrow money!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump complained again that interest rates were too high, and urged his Federal Reserve chairman to do something about it.

The president on Wednesday pressured Fed chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates to “zero or less,” and a tweet the following morning jealously complained that the European Central Bank offered an unfair advantage to U.S. competitors.

“European Central Bank, acting quickly, Cuts Rates 10 Basis Points,” Trump tweeted. “They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports…. And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest!”


