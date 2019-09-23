‘Trump literally just confessed to the crime’: Pennsylvania Democrat

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) believes President Donald Trump confessed to bribing or extorting Ukraine in an effort to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The president told reporters Monday morning at the United Nations that he had withheld foreign aid from Ukraine as he discussed alleged corruption involving Biden, the Democratic presidential frontrunner.

“It’s very important to talk about corruption,” Trump. “If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?…It’s very important that on occasion you speak to somebody about corruption.”

Trump reportedly threatened to withhold military and other aid unless Ukraine’s president promised to investigate business dealings in the country by Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a natural gas company that had been investigated for corruption.

Boyle was among many social media users who saw Trump’s comments at the United Nations as an admission that he dangled aid in exchange for campaign assistance.