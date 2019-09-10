Trump recently grew ‘furious’ at John Bolton because he wouldn’t defend him on TV news shows: CNN reporter
One of President Donald Trump’s reasons for firing national security adviser John Bolton was reportedly because he backed out of a TV news appearance where he was supposed to be defending the president.
CNN’s Jamie Gangel said on Tuesday that her sources say Trump went into a rage recently when Bolton didn’t appear on a Sunday news show to stand up for the president’s policies.
“The president wanted someone to go on the Sunday talk shows to defend him, and he would say, ‘Why didn’t anyone go on and defend me?'” Gangel reported. “And Bolton said, ‘Well I didn’t think it was confirmed,’ and it turned out that, according to my source, that Bolton backed out of it. And the president was furious about that.”
Gangel said that the final straw came when the president said he wanted to invite the Taliban to conduct peace talks at Camp David on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“So I think it’s something that’s been building, and then with the Taliban and the meeting in Camp David, it exploded,” she explained.
CNN’s Dana Bash chimed in to say that her sources are claiming that Trump was convinced that Bolton was always leaking dirt to the media in an effort to make him look bad.
Watch the video below.
CNN
