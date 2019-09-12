Trump says Pompeo won’t be made national security adviser — and that there are now 15 candidates for the job

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he does not intend to make Secretary of State Mike Pompeo serve as National Security Adviser — and added that there are 15 other candidates under consideration for the role:

Trump says Pompeo won’t also be made national security adviser, saying there are now 15 candidates for the job. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 12, 2019

Previous reporting from CNN had indicated that Trump was considering the possibility of making Pompeo do both jobs at once, partly because Pompeo has demonstrated reliable loyalty to the president’s agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump fired the previous National Security Adviser, John Bolton, earlier this week, following months of disagreement and frustration between the two over national security policy.