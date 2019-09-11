Quantcast
Trump snarls that ‘boneheads’ at Federal Reserve are killing economy and should drop interest rates to ‘zero or less’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out again at his Federal Reserve chairman over interest rates — which he wants to be turned upside down.

The president has been publicly demanding lower interest rates to stave off a recession, and he has suggested Fed chairman Jerome Powell was a “bigger enemy” to the U.S. than Chinese President Xi Jinping because he won’t give in to those demands — and Trump unleashed another round off attacks

“The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less,” Trump tweeted, “and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term.”

“We have the great currency, power, and balance sheet,” he added. “The USA should always be paying the the lowest rate. No Inflation! It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of ‘Boneheads.'”


Ex-ethics chief busts Trump’s ‘zero or less’ interest rate as another possible scam

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump publicly pressured the Federal Reserve chairman to drop interest rates to "zero or less" -- and a former government ethics chief busted that as another possible scam.

Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics who resigned in protest under Trump, pointed out that the president and his businesses stand to benefit from a sub-zero interest rate.

"Trump, whose businesses owe large debts affected by interest rates, is using his official position to pressure the Fed to cut interest rates—and wants rates to be less than zero(?)," Shaub tweeted. "I went into law to avoid math, but wouldn’t that mean lenders paying borrowers to owe them money?"

Trump rages against ‘phony suppression poll’ showing him behind Democratic challengers

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reacted to a new poll showing him trailing potential Democratic challengers with a new round of attacks on the media.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Trump losing to five Democratic candidates -- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg -- and the president complained bitterly on Twitter.

"In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election," Trump tweeted.

2020 Election

The myths of the ‘genius’ behind Trump’s reelection campaign

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

On the evening of May 30, Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., gave a speech to a gathering of the faithful. Parscale is a striking figure: 6-foot-8, with a trademark Viking beard and a penchant for bombast. He was a phenom of the 2016 election, rising, in a matter of months, from an anonymous web designer in San Antonio to the Trump campaign’s reputed digital savior. Parscale has become a frequent warmup act at Trump rallies and a prized attraction in GOP fundraising circles.

