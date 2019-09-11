Trump snarls that ‘boneheads’ at Federal Reserve are killing economy and should drop interest rates to ‘zero or less’

President Donald Trump lashed out again at his Federal Reserve chairman over interest rates — which he wants to be turned upside down.

The president has been publicly demanding lower interest rates to stave off a recession, and he has suggested Fed chairman Jerome Powell was a “bigger enemy” to the U.S. than Chinese President Xi Jinping because he won’t give in to those demands — and Trump unleashed another round off attacks

“The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less,” Trump tweeted, “and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term.”

“We have the great currency, power, and balance sheet,” he added. “The USA should always be paying the the lowest rate. No Inflation! It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of ‘Boneheads.'”