Trump 'specifically pressured the president of Ukraine': WSJ reporter explains bombshell report

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Friday interviewed one of the reporters behind a bombshell story on President Donald Trump and his interactions with Ukraine that are at the center of the whistleblower scandal.

“President Trump in a July phone call repeatedly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ’s son, urging Volodymyr Zelensky about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, on a probe, according to people familiar with the matter,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

For insight, Wallace interviewed WSJ reporter Rebecca Ballhaus.

“So, what we understand is we are reporting for the first time that the president specifically pressured the president of Ukraine over this Biden investigation that he wants to see and that he specifically implored the president of the Ukraine to work with his personal lawyer on such an investigation,” Ballhaus explained.

“As we saw in the clip that you just played and as Rudy has made clear in several public interviews, it’s been no secret that Giuliani has been pursuing this,” she noted.

Watch:

