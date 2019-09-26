Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump started pumping Zelensky for Biden dirt ‘within hours’ of Ukraine president’s election

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump called Ukraine’s new president immediately after his election to press him to investigate Joe Biden for “corruption.”

The White House released a summary of the July 25 call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday showing the U.S. president pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden’s son, but those efforts began months ago, reported the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has fixated on a conspiracy theory involving the U.S. cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, which Russian trolls and right-wing websites blame for supposedly fabricating evidence of Kremlin hacks against the Democratic National Committee in 2016, and baseless claims of corruption involving the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden.

After Zelensky’s election, Trump sensed an opportunity to investigate Biden and Crowdstrike, which doesn’t actually have any connection to Ukraine outside of conspiracy theories.

Trump called Zelensky “within hours” of his April 21 election, according to the Times, on his way from Mar-A-Lago back to the White House.

The president urged Zelensky to coordinate those investigations with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, according to sources familiar with the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Trump spokesman refused to say whether the president had discussed Giuliani with the Ukrainian president in that congratulatory call, and the former New York City mayor shot down the idea that Trump was “obsessed with Ukraine.”

The July 25 call summary shows Trump implicating Attorney General William Barr in the efforts to investigate Biden in exchange for military aid to Ukraine, but he also implicated the Justice Department chief in real time.

Trump appeared April 25 on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, where the president said he “would imagine” Barr would like to review the findings of an investigation into Ukraine’s actions in the 2016 election.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Will Republicans finally dump Trump? Nope — they’ll cover up for him until the bitter end

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

On Tuesday afternoon the dam finally broke: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the Democratic House majority would finally begin a yes-it's-real impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The ostensible breaking point was Trump's apparent use of military aid to Ukraine as leverage in an effort to get the Ukrainian government to manufacture incriminating evidence against former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential contender. But evidence also suggests that Democratic members of Congress who had been heavily dosed with spreadsheets and PowerPoints by consultants who warned them that impeachment wasn't politically popular were educated otherwise by their constituents during the August recess.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The acting DNI needs to explain why he passed the whistleblower’s complaint to the White House and DOJ — but not Congress

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

If you like unfinished puzzles, then waking to the Congressional agenda this morning should be perfect.

We’ve had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dramatically declaring that the unasked, unanswered questions we’re about to hear are already pointing towards Impeachment.

We’ve had President Donald J. Trump already acknowledge that yes, he reached out to a foreign power, Ukraine, to reopen a moribund investigation against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in an apparent abuse of power to win reelection points by spreading political dirt on Biden.

Maguire is set to appear today, along with copies of all the documents involved, but has been advised by the Justice Department against telling all.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘A clear path to impeachment’: Republicans show signs Trump’s rock-solid support may be weakening

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

While the Democratic push for impeaching President Donald Trump has been largely one-sided, there are increasingly serious indications that Republican lawmakers are growing concerned that the Ukraine scandal may engulf the White House.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been one of the leading indicators signaling that Trump’s trouble may extend beyond the Democratic Party. As the allegation that Trump corruptly used his office to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival Joe Biden, Romney made it clear on Monday he took these concerns seriously, saying they are “quite serious.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image