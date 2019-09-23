‘Trump tied everything together’: Republican host says Trump just ruined his own denial on Ukraine scandal
Republican CNN host S.E. Cupp pointed out Monday during “The Lead with Jake Tapper” that Trump admitted to his scandal involving Ukraine.
Last week, it was revealed that a whistleblower filed a complaint accusing the president of breaking the law. There are unconfirmed reports that the complaint involve a request for Ukraine to find “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani have thrown accusations about Biden and his son, but they too are refusing to provide evidence of their claims.
Tapper explained that no one has alleged explicit quid pro quo, but it isn’t necessary to be illegal.
“Trump explicitly tied withholding the aid to this investigation,” Cupp said.
“Just now at the U.N.,” Tapper agreed.
“And explicitly said, ‘Why would you give money to a foreign country if you thought it would be corrupt?'” Cupp continued. “He tied it together. It’s hard to follow, which is why in some ways this is the perfect story for Donald Trump. It’s complicated, there are moving parts, some of this happened years ago under a different administration. The only part he cares that you heard is ‘Joe Biden and his son are corrupt.’ It doesn’t have to be true. He doesn’t have to prove it. He doesn’t have to provide evidence. All he cares about is sowing those seeds of distrust and doubt in the American electorate months before an election.”
“Except for the fact the president is asking a foreign country and using the power of his presidency,” Tapper said. “And by the way — if you didn’t have an explicit quid pro quo, if you’re the president of the United States, you’re the most powerful person on the planet. There is obviously a threat and a carrot and a stick you have there — asking a foreign country to get involved.”
“His greatest defense has always been a lie, and it’s serious because Trump had admitted it,” said John Avalon.
Watch the full panel below:
Trump called Obama campaign manager in 2010 begging to be the guy in charge of BP oil spill cleanup
As a businessman, Donald Trump begged President Barack Obama and his top advisor and campaign manager for a job.
McClatchy's national political correspondent David Catanese tweeted a page from David Axelrod's book revealing that Obama could have stopped Trump's presidential ambitions before they even started.
"'Listen,' Donald Trump said when I called him back. 'That admiral you have down there running this leak operation seems like a nice guy, but he doesn't know what he's doing. I know how to run big projects. Put me in charge of this thing, and I'll get that leak shut down and the damage repaired.'"
America will be ‘left with a potential dictatorship’ unless Congress impeaches Trump: former federal prosecutor
Former federal prosecutor Kim Wehle on Monday argued that the House of Representatives needs to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump because otherwise America will be "left with a potential dictatorship."
During a discussion with CNN's Brooke Baldwin, Wehle said there is no check on the president's behavior if Congress does not meet its responsibilities as a co-equal branch of government.
"I think the question is, has he done enough to start impeachment hearings? For sure!" she said. "And the Congress has to ask themselves are we going to have a check on the office of the presidency? Because the judicial branch is out -- the judicial branch is out, pursuant to the OLC memo banning the federal prosecutors from prosecuting the president. The only potential ticket can come from the Congress... if Congress doesn't act, then they're abdicating their congressional prerogative and we're going to be left with a potential dictatorship."