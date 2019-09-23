‘Trump tied everything together’: Republican host says Trump just ruined his own denial on Ukraine scandal

Republican CNN host S.E. Cupp pointed out Monday during “The Lead with Jake Tapper” that Trump admitted to his scandal involving Ukraine.

Last week, it was revealed that a whistleblower filed a complaint accusing the president of breaking the law. There are unconfirmed reports that the complaint involve a request for Ukraine to find “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani have thrown accusations about Biden and his son, but they too are refusing to provide evidence of their claims.

Tapper explained that no one has alleged explicit quid pro quo, but it isn’t necessary to be illegal.

“Trump explicitly tied withholding the aid to this investigation,” Cupp said.

“Just now at the U.N.,” Tapper agreed.

“And explicitly said, ‘Why would you give money to a foreign country if you thought it would be corrupt?'” Cupp continued. “He tied it together. It’s hard to follow, which is why in some ways this is the perfect story for Donald Trump. It’s complicated, there are moving parts, some of this happened years ago under a different administration. The only part he cares that you heard is ‘Joe Biden and his son are corrupt.’ It doesn’t have to be true. He doesn’t have to prove it. He doesn’t have to provide evidence. All he cares about is sowing those seeds of distrust and doubt in the American electorate months before an election.”

“Except for the fact the president is asking a foreign country and using the power of his presidency,” Tapper said. “And by the way — if you didn’t have an explicit quid pro quo, if you’re the president of the United States, you’re the most powerful person on the planet. There is obviously a threat and a carrot and a stick you have there — asking a foreign country to get involved.”

“His greatest defense has always been a lie, and it’s serious because Trump had admitted it,” said John Avalon.

Watch the full panel below: