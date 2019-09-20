Quantcast
Connect with us

Ukrainian official confirms bombshell reports: ‘Clearly Trump is looking for kompromat on Biden’

Published

1 min ago

on

Ukraine’s government is waiting for the green light from President Donald Trump to investigate business dealings by Joe Biden’s son with one of the country’s energy companies.

Anton Geraschenko, a senior adviser to the country’s interior minister, said there currently was no investigation under way, but he said the government would “look into it” as soon as the Trump administration officially asked for one, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s conversations with a foreign leader were reportedly the subject of a whistleblower complaint that originated in the intelligence community, and there has been widespread speculation the calls involved Ukraine’s president and assurances of U.S. aid in exchange for damaging information about Biden.

“Clearly,” Geraschenko told The Daily Beast, “Trump is now looking for kompromat to discredit his opponent Biden, to take revenge for his friend Paul Manafort, who is serving seven years in prison.”

The Ukrainian government adviser made clear the country would be willing to comply with Trump’s request once it was made.

“We do not investigate Biden in Ukraine, since we have not received a single official request to do so,” Geraschenko said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani are interested in finding out more details about Hunter Biden’s connection with the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings.

Geraschenko spoke to The Daily Beast before reports suggested the whistleblower complaint involved Ukraine’s president, but he confirmed his statements again in a follow-up phone call Friday.

Ukraine is ready to investigate the connections Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden had with the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings, according to Anton Geraschenko, a senior adviser to the country’s interior minister who would oversee such an inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, the day after special counsel Robert Mueller testified in Congress about Russian election interference.

The White House reportedly considered blocking $250 million in support for Ukraine’s military at the end of August, but that funding was released, and even increased, Sept. 12.

Trump reportedly offered to release that funding if Ukraine agreed to dig into Hunter Biden’s dealings in the country, and Geraschenko welcomed that aid in the country’s territorial dispute with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For now, we would like America to support us more, and not only with money but also with the newest weapons in our war against the aggressor, the Russian Federation,” Geraschenko told The Daily Beast. “We want a status as NATO’s special partner, allowing us to buy any weapons in the U.S., including the newest anti-aircraft rockets to defend our country in case Russia decides to attack from the air. Our technology is more than 40 years old.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump paralyzed by fear of his own base: ‘He’s not strong enough’ to risk their ‘full support’

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump won the White House in part by promising to take bold actions.

But aides to the president have told the New York Times that he has repeatedly backed off new plans on issues ranging from gun background checks to bans on vaping because he fears angering his supporters.

"In discussions with his staff, Mr. Trump has made clear he wants to accomplish something big, but seems stymied as to what it might be, according to interviews with a half-dozen aides and advisers," the Times reports. "In the meantime, he has remained on the sidelines as divisive issues are debated and is treading water even on possible staff changes he wants to make, for fear of how things 'play.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet torches Trump for calling his Ukraine phone call ‘dicey’: ‘The word you’re looking for is criminal’

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump pushed back against a whistleblower complaint by angrily insisting that more whistleblowers would have come forward if the allegations were untrue.

The complaint reportedly involves a phone call Trump made to a foreign leader, who seems to be the Ukrainian president, but he insisted those claims are untrue -- despite his attorney Rudy Giuliani's apparent admission on live TV.

"The Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, headed up again by Little Adam Schiff, and batting Zero for 21 against me, are at it again!" Trump tweeted. "They think I may have had a 'dicey' conversation with a certain foreign leader based on a 'highly partisan' whistleblowers statement."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s arm-twisting of Ukraine’s president is likely an impeachable offense — will any Republicans notice or care?

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

Back in August, a lot of us were wondering what in the world was going on when President Trump suddenly decided to withhold $250 million in military aid to Ukraine. The understandable knee-jerk assumption was that Trump was once again currying favor with Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly since he'd apparently just spent hours at the G7 meeting in France hectoring the other leaders to allow Russia back into the group.  Politico reported that a senior administration figure characterized the reported slow-walking as a "review" to ensure that the money was being spent in "the best interest of the United States."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image