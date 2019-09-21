Trump whistleblower needs to go directly to FBI because Bill Barr can’t be trusted: Ex-FBI director

Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi blew up Donald Trump’s claim that he is the victim of a “Ukraine Witchhunt.”
He then added that the whistleblower who went to the inspector general with a serious charge against the president should take what he has and go to the FBI within a week if nothing happens.
“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this, and we can’t rely on leaks and certain reporters getting certain tidbits of information,” the ex-FBI man explained. “This needs to be explored and it’s likely this could end up in a criminal investigation.”
“I’ve publicly stated that this whistle-blower has about a week to decide whether or not the acting DNI’s going to do the right thing and give the full substance of this to Congress,” he continued. “If that doesn’t happen, Alex, I believe this whistle-blower can go to the FBI and say ‘I believe I’m part of a violation of law, I’ve witnessed it or been asked to be a part of it.'”
“That gets the whistle-blower out from under any concern that he’s going to be — he or she’s going to be attacked for giving up classified information because they’re giving it to the FBI,” he added. “I also think this is very strong evidence of another reason to move forward with impeachment proceedings. we can’t rely on the attorney general here to do the right thing, but clearly, this whistle-blower’s trying to do the right thing and may have witnessed a crime. I also, by the way, think Rudy Giuliani is heavily exposed here. We keep hearing about executive privilege — well, remember this: Giuliani is the private attorney for the president, that’s not executive privilege.”
Watch below:
