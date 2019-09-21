‘Trump’s defense eats itself’: Neal Katyal reveals why the president’s denial is incriminating
President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant on Saturday after a day at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.
Trump quoted Peter Schweizer, the author of the controversial book Clinton Cash.
“They’re trying to turn what was a Biden scandal into a Trump scandal.” @PeterSchweizer The problem is, “Trump” did nothing wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019
Neal Katyal, who served as acting Solicitor General during the Obama administration, offered his analysis of the controversy.
Katyal argued that the fact Trump sent former New York City Rudy Giuliani to seek dirt on Joe Biden disproved Trump’s conspiracy theory that the former vice president had committed crimes.
Trump defense eats itself. If Biden committed crimes,why send Trump’s private campaign-ish lawyer Rudy Giuliani?
Thats official biz. DOJ would never approve, it has a multinational process with Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties etx.
Obv campaign related so sent his private atty https://t.co/aSSfN0p9kq
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 21, 2019
If this were really about crimes by Biden, DOJ prosecutors would be sent& involved. Did DOJ even know about sending Giuliani? When I was at DOJ, we would have literally freaked out and had resignations if someone said the President had sent a freelance investigator in a crim case
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 21, 2019
But I seriously doubt this was a real criminal case. It appears to be a campaign case.
Very inappropriate and very impeachable.
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 21, 2019
Breaking Banner
‘They have gone totally CRAZY!!!!’: Trump freaks out about other people acting nuts
After a disastrous week dominated by news about the whistleblower alleging President Donald Trump committed misconduct in office, President Donald Trump lashed out at the media for covering his scandals.
In Trump's mind, however, it was the media who "had a very bad week" as he repeated his call that journalists are "The Enemy of the People!"
Trump, who has almost 65 million followers on Twitter, claimed without evidence that the press doesn't check facts, makes up facts and even make up sources.
Trump then claimed it is the media who have gone "totally crazy" he argued, with "crazy" in all capital letters and followed by four exclamation points.
Breaking Banner
Elizabeth Warren surges ahead of Joe Biden in new Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has surged to first place among likely Iowa Caucus-goes, according to a new poll released Saturday night by CNN and the Des Moines Register.
The poll showed Warren at 22%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20%.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is at 11%, South Bend Mayor Pete Buggigieg is at 9% and Sen. Kamala Harris is at 6%.
‘Trump’s defense eats itself’: Neal Katyal reveals why the president’s denial is incriminating
President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant on Saturday after a day at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.
Trump quoted Peter Schweizer, the author of the controversial book Clinton Cash.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1175527658551173120