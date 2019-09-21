‘Trump’s defense eats itself’: Neal Katyal reveals why the president’s denial is incriminating

President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant on Saturday after a day at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Trump quoted Peter Schweizer, the author of the controversial book Clinton Cash.

“They’re trying to turn what was a Biden scandal into a Trump scandal.” @PeterSchweizer The problem is, “Trump” did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

Neal Katyal, who served as acting Solicitor General during the Obama administration, offered his analysis of the controversy.

Katyal argued that the fact Trump sent former New York City Rudy Giuliani to seek dirt on Joe Biden disproved Trump’s conspiracy theory that the former vice president had committed crimes.

Trump defense eats itself. If Biden committed crimes,why send Trump’s private campaign-ish lawyer Rudy Giuliani? Thats official biz. DOJ would never approve, it has a multinational process with Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties etx. Obv campaign related so sent his private atty https://t.co/aSSfN0p9kq — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 21, 2019

If this were really about crimes by Biden, DOJ prosecutors would be sent& involved. Did DOJ even know about sending Giuliani? When I was at DOJ, we would have literally freaked out and had resignations if someone said the President had sent a freelance investigator in a crim case — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 21, 2019

But I seriously doubt this was a real criminal case. It appears to be a campaign case. Very inappropriate and very impeachable. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 21, 2019