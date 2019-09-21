Quantcast
‘Trump’s defense eats itself’: Neal Katyal reveals why the president’s denial is incriminating

42 mins ago

President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant on Saturday after a day at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Trump quoted Peter Schweizer, the author of the controversial book Clinton Cash.

Neal Katyal, who served as acting Solicitor General during the Obama administration, offered his analysis of the controversy.

Katyal argued that the fact Trump sent former New York City Rudy Giuliani to seek dirt on Joe Biden disproved Trump’s conspiracy theory that the former vice president had committed crimes.

‘They have gone totally CRAZY!!!!’: Trump freaks out about other people acting nuts

1 min ago

September 21, 2019

After a disastrous week dominated by news about the whistleblower alleging President Donald Trump committed misconduct in office, President Donald Trump lashed out at the media for covering his scandals.

In Trump's mind, however, it was the media who "had a very bad week" as he repeated his call that journalists are "The Enemy of the People!"

Trump, who has almost 65 million followers on Twitter, claimed without evidence that the press doesn't check facts, makes up facts and even make up sources.

Trump then claimed it is the media who have gone "totally crazy" he argued, with "crazy" in all capital letters and followed by four exclamation points.

Elizabeth Warren surges ahead of Joe Biden in new Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses

19 mins ago

September 21, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has surged to first place among likely Iowa Caucus-goes, according to a new poll released Saturday night by CNN and the Des Moines Register.

The poll showed Warren at 22%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is at 11%, South Bend Mayor Pete Buggigieg is at 9% and Sen. Kamala Harris is at 6%.

